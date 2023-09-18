Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

1/2 pound of Fries topped with hearty Chili and our house-made Cheese Sauce.

Chick'n Strips Box

$16.00

Indulge in the Ultimate Comfort Combo! Featuring 6 hand-battered Chick'n Strips with your choice of dipping sauce, served alongside a handful of crispy golden fries. A crave-worthy duo that will leave you craving for more!

The Classic

$14.00

A Plant-based twist to a true classic. Two Ultimate Beef patties, tangy Ketchup, zesty Mustard, diced Onion and crunchy Pickles.

Food

Burgers

The Unoriginal

$16.00

An All-American favorite, minus the moo. Two Ultimate Beef patties, “Special Sauce”, Lettuce, Cheddar, Pickles, and Onions on brioche-style Bun.

The Classic

$14.00

A Plant-based twist to a true classic. Two Ultimate Beef patties, tangy Ketchup, zesty Mustard, diced Onion and crunchy Pickles.

Pad Thai Burger

$13.00

Handcrafted Chickpea patty, Pom-Pom Slaw, toasted Sesame Seeds, crispy fried Ramen, and Sun Butter Date spread.

Bruschetta Burger

$13.00

Handcrafted Chickpea patty with Mozzarella fondue, crisp Romaine, Basil, Balsamic drizzle, Bruschetta, and zingy Red Pepper spread.

Smoky Sweet Barbecue

$14.00

Handcrafted Black Bean patty, Cheddar, “Bacon” bits, crunchy fried Onions, Pickles and sweet BBQ Mayo.

Garlic Mushroom Melt

$13.00

Handcrafted Black Bean patty, sautéed Mushrooms, Cheddar, Pickles, and roasted Garlic Aioli on a soft Bun.

Chick'n

Chick'n Parm Italiano

$13.00

Our crispy fried Chick’n patty takes center stage, perfectly smothered in layers of rich Marinara and Mozzarella fondue sauce. 🤌🤌🤌🤌

Buffalo Ranch Chick'n

$13.00

Crispy fried Chick’n patty coated in zesty Buffalo sauce, topped with “Bacon” bits, Red Onion, Lettuce, and our house-made Ranch.

Maple Mustard Chick'n

$14.00

Crispy fried Chick’n patty layered with Golden Raisin Butter, tangy Maple Mustard sauce, topped with crunchy Slaw and Sunflower Seeds.

Chick'n Strips Box

$16.00

Indulge in the Ultimate Comfort Combo! Featuring 6 hand-battered Chick'n Strips with your choice of dipping sauce, served alongside a handful of crispy golden fries. A crave-worthy duo that will leave you craving for more!

Sloppy Chopped BBQ Chick'n

$14.00

An Unburger signature sandwich! Chopped Chick'n generously tossed in rich Kansas City-style BBQ sauce, combined with creamy Mayo, zesty Pickles, and our famous Maple Mustard Slaw. A mouthwatering twist on the classic Sloppy Joe, with a satisfying BBQ kick and plant-based goodness in every bite.

Fries & Nachos

Handful Fries

$4.00

Skin-on French Fries dusted with our famous house-blend seasoning.

1/2 Pound

$6.00

A generous serving of our crispy golden Fries, perfect for sharing!

Cheese Fries

$7.00

1/2 pound of Fries smothered in a blanket of our house-made Cheese Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

1/2 pound of Fries topped with hearty Chili and our house-made Cheese Sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Locally sourced non-GMO Corn Chips topped with house-made Chili, Cheese sauce, Pico, and drizzled with Sour Cream.

Nacho Supreme

$16.00

Take our popular Loaded Nachos to the next level! Locally sourced non-GMO Corn Chips, house-made Chili, Cheese Sauce, Pico, and Sour Cream drizzle, topped with taco-style Ultimate Beef.

Slaws & Salads

Hippie Hash

$6.00

An Unburger fan-favorite! A smoky blend of roasted Brussels Sprouts and Redskin Potatoes, seasoned with smoky perfection and smothered with our creamy house-made Ranch dressing.

House-made Chili

$6.00

8oz bowl of our famous house-made Chili. A hearty blend of savory flavors, packed with beans, veggies, and a touch of spice.

Pom-Pom Pasta Salad

$5.00

A crunchy, colorful blend of Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Pomegranate, and Sesame Seeds - tossed in tangy Pomegranate dressing. This is not your Mama's pasta salad!

Golden Potato Salad

$5.00

Redskin Potatoes, crunchy Celery, and zesty Red Onion combined with Golden Raisins and Sunflower Seeds. Tossed in a creamy Mayo-Mustard dressing and topped with 'Bacon' crumbles.

Cabbage Patch Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

A crunchy, refreshing mix of Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Apples, Cabbage, and Sunflower Seeds.

Kale Crunch

$6.00

A refreshing blend of crisp kale, juicy apples, and crunchy carrots. Tossed in a zesty Lemon Agave Vinaigrette, it's a vibrant and nutritious delight that will leave you feeling invigorated.

Side Sauces

Elevate your meal with our selection of delicious scratch-made dips and sauces that perfectly complement our dishes.

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Mayo Aioli

$1.50

Mayo

$1.50

Pico

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Maple Mustard

$1.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Ranch

$1.50

Thousand Island

$1.50

Sweet BBQ

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

American Slice

$1.25

Dessert

Sweet Treats

Delight in our irresistible plant-based baked goods, the perfect sweet treat for any occasion!
Pumpkin Spiced Oatmeal Cream Pie

$6.00

Two chewy oatmeal cookies generously filled with a luscious pumpkin spice cream filling - an all time autumn favorite!

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Get your taste buds dancing with our beloved Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie! This delightful treat is a party in your mouth, combining the goodness of tahini with the melty magic of chocolate chips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten Friendly)

$4.00

Made with love and free from gluten, this cookie is generously studded with rich, sweet chocolate chips for a delightful treat that everyone can enjoy.

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Savor the perfect blend of chewy and fruity with our Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie. This delightful treat combines wholesome oats with tart cranberries, creating a delightful balance of sweetness and tanginess in every bite.

Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie

$7.00

The ultimate dessert for peanut butter lovers! A rich, decadent, and delightful treat that combines the sweetness of peanut butter with the deep, chocolatey goodness of a classic brownie.

Galaxy Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Perfectly moist and intensely chocolatey, it's a dessert that satisfies your sweet cravings. Treat yourself to the ultimate chocolate indulgence with our irresistible Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Chocolicious perfection awaits with our Chocolate Mousse. Rich chocolate cake crumbles topped with fluffy, decadent chocolate mousse create a heavenly dessert experience. Dive into pure chocolate bliss with every spoonful.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.00

Two irresistible slices of our Sweet Potato Cheesecake. Creamy, rich, and infused with the comforting sweetness of sweet potatoes.

Strawberry Chiffon Cake

$7.00

Savor the sweetness of our Strawberry Chiffon Cake. Light, fluffy layers infused with strawberry goodness. A delightful treat for any occasion.

Lemon Cake

$7.00

A zesty burst of flavor in every bite. Moist and delicious, this citrus-infused treat is a refreshing way to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

Creamy goodness in a cup. Treat yourself guilt-free with our vegan soft-serve ice cream!

PB Oreo Cookie

$4.00

Oreo Confetti Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Beverages

Drinks

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Fill up your cup with 20oz of your favorite Pepsi® product. Choose from 8 different flavors!

LIFE WTR - Purified Water

$3.00

20oz bottle of premium purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes for taste.

Kombucha on Tap

6 Flavors of On-Tap Kombucha: Explore a Refreshing Symphony of Taste!
Super Berry

$5.00

This vibrant and refreshing kombucha is packed with the vibrant flavors of a medley of succulent berries. Sip on this antioxidant-rich elixir and invigorate your senses with every delicious and healthful sip.

Guava Blast

$5.00

Escape to tropical bliss with our Guava Blast Kombucha. Bursting with exotic guava flavor, this refreshing and invigorating kombucha will transport your taste buds to sun-soaked shores.

Red Pop

$5.00

Inspired by the beloved Detroit classic, this fizzy and fruity delight will transport you to nostalgic childhood moments with every sip.

Dragonfruit Pineapple

$5.00Out of stock

This tropical blend offers a burst of juicy sweetness, complemented by a hint of tartness. Sip on this enchanting elixir and let your taste buds embark on a delightful journey.

Cherry Limeade

$5.00

This tantalizing blend of juicy cherries and zesty lime delivers a burst of refreshment that will awaken your taste buds. Experience a symphony of sweet and tangy notes that will leave you craving for more.

Cirtus Burst

$5.00

Infused with the taste of ripe oranges, this refreshing treat that will transport your taste buds to a sunny citrus grove.