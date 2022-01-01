Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victor's Pizza Cafe

10160 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 110

Wellington, FL 33414

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Burrata

$18.00

Antipasto

$22.00

Piedina

"THE ITALIAN QUESADILLA" Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, peppers, and your choice of protein or veggies.

Grilled Chicken Quesidilla

$10.00

Shrimp Quesidilla

$11.00

Veggies Quesidilla

$10.00

Sausage Quesidilla

$10.00

Steak Quesidilla

$11.00

Stuffed Pizza Frita

Eggplant Parm Fritta

$10.00

Chicken Fritta

$10.00

Sausage Fritta

$10.00

Chicken Marsala Fritta

$12.00

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Fritta

$12.00

Calzone

$10.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Small Pizza

$12.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Large Pizza

$17.00

Sicilian

$18.00

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Gourmet Slice

$3.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Specialty Pizza

Small Milanese

$16.00

Large Milanese

$21.00

Small Meat

$17.00

Large Meat

$22.00

Small Veggie

$17.00

Large Veggie

$22.00

Small Arugula

$16.00

Large Arugula

$21.00

Small Contadina

$17.00

Large Contadina

$22.00

Small Shrimp Bianco

$18.00

Large Shrimp Bianco

$23.00

Small Gr Chicken Bianco

$16.00

Large Gr Chicken Bianco

$21.00

Small Quattro Stagione

$18.00

Large Quattro Stagione

$23.00

Small Melanzane

$17.00

Large Melanzane

$22.00

White Star Capricioase

$16.00

Red Star Capricioase

$16.00

Large Mona Bianco

$23.00

Small Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Large Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Small Mona Bianco

$18.00

Neopolitan and Sicilian Specialty

Stuffed Risotto

$7.00

Stuffed Potato

$7.00

Mozzarella en Carrozza

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Stuffed Spaghetti Fritti

$8.00

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak with Caramelized Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms

$13.00

Chicken Sub

$11.00

Sausage Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Sub

$12.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.00

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$10.50

Prosciutto Cotto Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Italian Cold Cuts Sandwich

$10.50

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.50

Caprese Prosciutto Sandwich

$12.50

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.50

San Pelligrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Spring Water

$2.00

Wine

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Simi Chardonnay

$16.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Josh Cabernet

$15.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$20.00

Gerard Bertrand Rose

$16.00

Beer

Peroni

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Ricotta Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Profiteroles

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

