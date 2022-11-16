Vida's Butcher imageView gallery

Vida's Plant Based Butcher

115 Reviews

$$

1724 northwest blvd

Columbus, OH 43212

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak
The California
Hot Ham And Cheese

Hot Sandwiches

The California

$13.00

Turkey, avocado, blistered tomatoes, sorrels, provolone, mayo on sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thin protein slices, onions, & peppers provolone cheese, house mayo, horseradish seasoning, on a hoagie bun

Hot Ham And Cheese

$11.00

Smoked ham, sweet & spicy pickles, provolone, house mayo, and brown mustard, on sourdough

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Ground beef, bourbon bbq, stacked steak, onions, jalepenos, on a kaiser bun

Vida's Reuben

$13.00

Cured corned beef, provolone cheese, grilled sauerkraut, thousand island, on rye

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Shredded ham, tangy bourbon bbq sauce, coleslaw, sweet & spicy pickles, on a kaiser bun

BBQ Cheddar Beef

$13.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, banana peppers, bourbon bbq, lettuce, on a kaiser bun

Chipotle Cheddar Melt

$13.00

Turkey, cheddar, red onion, jalepeno, tomato, spinach, chipotle mayo on sourdough

Turkey Pesto Melt

$13.00

Spinach, sunflower cream, pesto, provolone, blistered tomatoes, balsamic, on sourdough

Packaged Meats

Habanero Cheddar Sausage

$9.00

Ground Breakfast Sausage

$8.50

All American Hot Dog

$6.00

Meat Balls

$7.00Out of stock

Pepperoni log

$8.00Out of stock

North High Five Beer Brat

$8.00

Ground CHorizo

$7.00

Beans-N-Franks

Beans-N-Franks

$4.00Out of stock

Red Skinned Potato Salad

Red skin potatoes, red pepper, onion, celery, house mayo

Red Skinned Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Salad

Red grapes, celery, onions, fresh dill, house mayo

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Macaroni salad

Noodles, red peppeer, onion, celery, house mayo

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Mac-N-Cheese Bowl

Mac-N-Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Dessert

Oreo Cake Chocolate Bar

$3.00

Chicken Sa-lad Lettuce wrap

Chicken Sa-lad wrap

$7.00

Plant Based Turkey

1/4 Pound Turkey

$4.50

1/2 Pound Turkey

$9.00

3/4 Pound Turkey

$13.50

1 Pound Turkey

$18.00

Plant Based Hickory Smoked Turkey

1/4 Pound Smoked Turkey

$4.75

1/2 Pound Smoked Turkey

$9.50

3/4 Pound Smoked Turkey

$14.25

1 Pound Smoked Turkey

$19.00

Plant Based Corned Beef

1/4 Pound Corned Beef

$4.50

1/2 Pound Corned Beef

$9.00

3/4 Pound Corned Beef

$13.50

1 Pound Corned Beef

$18.00

Sandwich's

BBQ Cheddar Beef

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

100 vegan, plant based butcher. We make all of our proteins and cheeses from scratch!

Location

1724 northwest blvd, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Vida's Butcher image

