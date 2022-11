Vermont Comedy Club

Hill Farmstead Edward - 5.2% ABV

$9.00

Per Hill Farmstead: "Edward (1917-2002) is our grandfather; Hill Farmstead Brewery rests upon the land that was once home to him and his five children. In his honor, this American Pale Ale is dutifully crafted from American malted barley, a plethora of American hops, our ale yeast and water from Edward’s well. It is unfiltered and dry hopped."