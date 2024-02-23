Restaurant info

Welcome to Waldmann Brewery! Set in a lovingly restored 1857 German lager house, Waldmann was born anew in 2017. Within these hand-laid limestone walls we prioritize the preservation of simple comforts, consistent quality, and cherished community. 154 years after our namesake, Anton Waldmann, first opened the Stone Saloon in this very building, we carry on a legacy of hard work to artisan ends through unsurpassed German-American lager brewing, an inventive menu of seasonal comforts, and a welcoming standard of service. Kick your feet up on our virgin pinewood floors and lean back in one of our 19th century steamboat deck chairs. When the sun shines, join us on our expansive outdoor biergarten and when winter comes, nestle beside our wood-burning stoves and watch the snow fall from behind hand-blown glass windows. There's something for everyone here at Waldmann, so naturally, all are welcome. Prost!

