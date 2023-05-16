Main picView gallery

We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp Lakeforest

review star

No reviews yet

9818 Lake Forest Boulevard

New Orleans, LA 70127

WeDat’s Wings & Tenders

WeDat’s Wings

6pc Wings with Fries

$9.69

$9.69
10pc Wings with Fries

$15.99

$15.99
Chicken Wrap

$9.29

$9.29
8 PC Wings

$9.29

$9.29

12pc Wings

$13.30

20pc Wings

$25.25

30pc Wings

$35.35

50pc Wings

$58.99

100pc Wing Pan

$115.00

150pc Wing Pan

$155.00

200pc Wing Pan

$229.00

500 Wings

$569.00

WeDat’s Tenders

3pc Tenders

$9.99

The Double Double

The Double Double (6p, fries and 5 shrimp)

$16.59

WeDat’s Seafood

Seafood Options

Fish and Fries

$16.99

$16.99
Shrimp w/ Fries

$14.59

$14.59
Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries

Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries
$19.99

$19.99

1PC Fish

$4.50

5 Shrimp

$7.50

10 Shrimp

$14.99

Lake Forest Brow Special

$16.99

Lake Forest Fish and Fries

$14.99

Lake Forest Shrimp and Fries

$13.99

Alcohol Options

Dat’Quris

20oz

$10.00

32oz

$12.00

Shots

Single Well Shots

$4.00

Double Well Shots

$7.00

Single Shots

$7.00

Double Shots

$13.00

WeDat’s Specials

Specials

$.75 Wing Special Tuesday ONLY

$4.50+
6pc Wings with Fries

$9.69

$9.69

Lunch Special (6pc with Fries)

$8.99

Seasoning/Sauce

Lemon Peper Seasoning

$3.49

Creole Seasoning

$3.75

Sweet Heat Seasoning

$3.49

Garlic Parmesean Seasoning

$3.75

Wuzzam Wing Sauce

$3.49

Drinks

WeDat's Specialty Drinks

Small WeDat's Fruit Punch

$3.00

Small WeDat's Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Small WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$3.50

Large WeDat's Fruit Punch

$4.00

Large WeDat's Pink Lemonafe

$4.00

Large WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$4.50

Small Suicide Mix

$3.50

Large Suicide Mix

$4.50

Small Fountain Drinks

Small Pepsi

$2.69

Small Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Small Sierra Mist

$2.69

Small Tropicana Lemonade

$2.69

Small Orange Crush

$2.69

Small Dr Pepper

$2.69

Small MTN Dew

$2.69

Large Fountain Drinks

Large Pepsi

$3.69

Large Diet Pepsi

$3.69

Large Sierra Mist

$3.69

Large Tropicana Lemonade

$3.69

Large Orange Crush

$3.69

Large Dr Pepper

$3.69

Large MTN Dew

$3.69

Water Options

Aquafina Bottle Water

$3.00

Small Water Cup

$1.49

Large Water Cup

$2.49

Small Ice Cup

$1.49

Large Ice Cup

$2.49

WeDat’s Sides

Fries

Small fries

$3.30

Medium Fries

$5.99

Large Fries

$7.99

Salad Options

Side Salad

$3.50

Medium Salad

$5.99

Large Salad

$7.99

Deserts

WeDat's Deserts

Pralines

$3.00

Salted Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Dipping Sauces

3 Sauces

$2.50

Ranch Cup

$1.00

Blue Cheese Cup

$1.00

Wuzzam Cup

$1.00

Hot Cup

$1.00

BBQ Cup

$1.00

SweetHeat Cup

$1.00

Honey Mustard Cup

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili Cup

$1.00

Garlic Parm Cup

$1.00

Citrus Chipotle Cup

$1.00

Sweet Teriyaki Cup

$1.00

Korean BBQ Cup

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Cup

$1.00

Seasoning Cup

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Bacon Cup

$1.00

Jalapenos Cup

$1.00

Up Charges

All Flats (6 piece)

$1.00

All Flats (7+ pieces)

$2.00

All Flats (20+pieces)

$5.00

All Drums (6 piece)

$1.00

All Drums (7+ pieces)

$2.00

All Drums (20+pieces)

$5.00

Food Up Charge

$4.00

Fully Loaded Fries

$4.00

Cajun Ranch Fries

$1.00

Add Cheese to Fries

$1.00

Add Bacon to Fries

$1.00

Add Jalapeños to Fries

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Jalapeños

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Lake Forest & Marrero

WeDat’s Wings

6pc Wings with Fries

$9.29

10pc Wings with Fries

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Location

9818 Lake Forest Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70127

Directions

