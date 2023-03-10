Weldon Mills Distillery LLC 300 E Main St 001

Caramel Apple Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

$24.95

People’s Choice Award Winner at the 2021 East Coast Craft Spirit Awards. This is a caramel green apple spirit that tastes like a state fair in your mouth. Sure to make anyone smile, this sweet spirit is a must have for your collection. Drink it on the rocks, in a hot toddy, daiquiri, mimosa, or on top of your favorite dessert. The options are endless for this best seller!