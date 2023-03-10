  • Home
Weldon Mills Distillery LLC 300 E Main St 001

No reviews yet

300 E Main St 001

Durham, NC 27701

Bourbon/Whiskey

Soldier's Cut Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

Soldier's Cut Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

$44.95

This 82 proof bourbon, honoring the 82nd Airborne Division and raising money for Gold Star Families, is our lightest offering. This award-winning bourbon is flavorful with a satisfying finish that can be enjoyed neat or mixed in a cocktail.

Southern Roots Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

Southern Roots Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

$24.95

This is a sweet potato flavored American Whiskey that drinks similar to a Canadian Whiskey, with notes of caramel and brown sugar. This Whiskey is perfect for your standard highball cocktail.

Rockfish Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

Rockfish Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

$24.95

Best in Show, Best North Carolina Whiskey, and Best in Category at the 2021 Heartland Whiskey Competition. This is an American Whiskey that drinks similar to an Irish Whiskey, with notes of caramel and vanilla. This Whiskey is perfect for your standard highball cocktail. Ambrosial, succulent, balmy and divine, hosted by a bashful pine.

The All Malt Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

The All Malt Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

$109.15

This Limited Production Ultra-Premium Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey has no equal. The All Malt is the only bourbon in America made with all malted grains. The complexity and depth of flavor are unmatched. If you love bourbon, you will not want to miss the release of The All Malt!

Reserve Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

Reserve Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

$64.95

Weldon Mills Reserve Bourbon Whiskey is a barrel proof, full-bodied bourbon. We use the finest NC corn, malted wheat, malted barley, and water from the mighty Roanoke River when making our bourbon sour mash. Our Master Distiller makes his cuts just right on our small batch equipment, resulting in a premium bourbon that has taken top honors in many international blind tasting competitions. If you enjoy a bold traditional bourbon, this is the choice for you.

Caramel Apple Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

Caramel Apple Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

$24.95

People’s Choice Award Winner at the 2021 East Coast Craft Spirit Awards. This is a caramel green apple spirit that tastes like a state fair in your mouth. Sure to make anyone smile, this sweet spirit is a must have for your collection. Drink it on the rocks, in a hot toddy, daiquiri, mimosa, or on top of your favorite dessert. The options are endless for this best seller!

Select Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

Select Bourbon - 750ML Bottle

$54.95

The newest addition to our lineup of bourbons, this 94 proof bourbon uses the finest North Carolina corn, malted wheat and malted barley paired with the pristine waters of the Roanoke River, giving it a full barrel taste but a silky, smooth finish.

Peach Elderflower Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

Peach Elderflower Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

$24.95

This is a Peach and Elderflower infused Whiskey that delivers on the classic Georgia Peach flavor and smoothed by the Elderflower to deliver a truly unique offering.

Maple Syrup Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

Maple Syrup Whiskey - 750ML Bottle

$34.95

From the mountains of Virginia’s Highland County, world renowned for its superior Maple Syrup, comes Sweet & High Maple Whiskey. As close to nature a Whiskey has ever embraced.

Gin

Royal Rhubarb Gin - 750ML Bottle

Royal Rhubarb Gin - 750ML Bottle

$24.95

Silver medal winner at both the 2020 East Coast Craft Spirit Awards and the 2021 San Diego Wine and Spirits Challenge. The first rhubarb gin produced in the US. Popular in the UK, rhubarb gin blends a unique mix of sweet, tart and juniper flavors. This gin allows you to be a craft cocktail mixologist with ease.

Bourbon Barrel Gin - 750ML Bottle

Bourbon Barrel Gin - 750ML Bottle

$45.00

This unexpected marriage combines the rich taste profiles of our award-winning bourbon with the lighter, botanical flavors of our specialty crafted Gin. Leaving this product in a category all its own.

3 Hamlets Gin - 750ML Bottle

3 Hamlets Gin - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The result of this process is a uniquely smooth spirit with zero harshness and a clean finish that mixes perfectly into any cocktail.

3 Hamlets Peach Elderflower - 750ML Bottle

3 Hamlets Peach Elderflower - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The result of this process is a uniquely smooth spirit with zero harshness and a clean finish that mixes perfectly into any cocktail. A blend of sweet and sour, floral and tropical nuances, embraced by a wispy note of pine.

3 Hamlets Raspberry Rose - 750ML Bottle

3 Hamlets Raspberry Rose - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The result of this process is a uniquely smooth spirit with zero harshness and a clean finish that mixes perfectly into any cocktail. Ambrosial, succulent, balmy and divine, hosted by a bashful pine.

3 Hamlets Lavender Lime - 750ML Bottle

3 Hamlets Lavender Lime - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The result of this process is a uniquely smooth spirit with zero harshness and a clean finish that mixes perfectly into any cocktail. Woody notes of juniper embrace the whimsical calm of Lavender with a punctuated zest.

3 Hamlets Hibiscus Ginger - 750ML Bottle

3 Hamlets Hibiscus Ginger - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The result of this process is a uniquely smooth spirit with zero harshness and a clean finish that mixes perfectly into any cocktail. Both sweet and tart with a warm aftertaste, grounded in pepper and young pine.

Vodka

WMD Cinnamon Vodka - 750ML Bottle

WMD Cinnamon Vodka - 750ML Bottle

$19.95

For the last 40 years, people have loved cinnamon shot liquor and WMD will not disappoint! This green monster is best pulled out of the fridge and served as a shot, but mixes well also. Tastes like big red chewing gum.

Dray 25 Vodka - 750ML Bottle

Dray 25 Vodka - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water.

Dray Raspberry Rose & Lychee - 750ML Bottle

Dray Raspberry Rose & Lychee - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. Raspberry kissed by a rose with a dose of acidity from the Lychee. A true bouquet of flavor.

Dray Orange Blossom - 750ML Bottle

Dray Orange Blossom - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The flower of the orange tree. Aromatic and delicate with a nuanced and subtle flavor. Light, but equally complex.

Dray Strawberry Guava - 750ML Bottle

Dray Strawberry Guava - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. The result of this process is a uniquely smooth spirit with zero harshness and a clean finish that mixes perfectly into any cocktail. Sweet, fruity and floral with bright, tart and tangy notes with a hint of acidity to punctuate.

Dray Lavender Lime - 750ML Bottle

Dray Lavender Lime - 750ML Bottle

$29.95

Our platinum filtration process removes all impurities from the water. Lavender forward to calm the palate, buttressed by lime to create an organoleptic ebb and flow.

Tequila

Sabrosa Tequila Blanco

Sabrosa Tequila Blanco

$30.95

Sabrosa Blanco, at 80 proof, delivers a one-of-a kind smoothness and mouth feel. Distilled in traditional fashion by one of Mexico's remaining family-owned distilleries.

Sabrosa Orange Blossom Tequila Blanco

Sabrosa Orange Blossom Tequila Blanco

$30.95

Sabrosa Blanco, at 80 proof, delivers a one-of-a kind smoothness and mouth feel. Distilled in traditional fashion by one of Mexico's remaining family-owned distilleries.

Sabrosa Lavender Lime Tequila Blanco

Sabrosa Lavender Lime Tequila Blanco

$30.95

Sabrosa Blanco, at 80 proof, delivers a one-of-a kind smoothness and mouth feel. Distilled in traditional fashion by one of Mexico's remaining family-owned distilleries.

Sabrosa Hibiscus Ginger Tequila Blanco

Sabrosa Hibiscus Ginger Tequila Blanco

$30.95

Sabrosa Blanco, at 80 proof, delivers a one-of-a kind smoothness and mouth feel. Distilled in traditional fashion by one of Mexico's remaining family-owned distilleries.

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Awarded “Best Cask Strength Bourbon” and “Best Whiskey Micro Distillery in the US.”

300 E Main St 001, Durham, NC 27701

