Wesley’s Grill

1804 S Hershey Rd #10

Bloomington, IL 61704

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Shrimp
Atlantic Salmon & Shrimp Combo
Asparagus

BURGER SPECIAL

Venison Burger

$27.00

1/2Lb Venison Burger! Burger options (Included in price) Applewood Smoked Bacon, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mushroom, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, BBQ, Special Burger Sauce. Cheesy Red Potato options: Chives, Sour Cream, Butter, No Cheese.

Gourmet Burger

$20.00

1/2Lb Gourmet Burger! Burger options (Included in price) Applewood Smoked Bacon, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mushroom, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, BBQ, Special Burger Sauce. Cheesy Red Potato options: Chives, Sour Cream, Butter, No Cheese.

Wagyu Burger

$33.00

1/2Lb Wagyu Burger! Burger options (Included in price) Applewood Smoked Bacon, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mushroom, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, BBQ, Special Burger Sauce. Cheesy Red Potato options: Chives, Sour Cream, Butter, No Cheese.

STEAK

6oz. Filet Mignon

$40.00

12oz. Filet Mignon

$70.00

6oz. Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$45.00

12oz. Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$75.00

18oz. Ribeye

$38.00

24oz. Ribeye

$45.00

Tenderloin Special

$35.00

Comes with grilled onion & mushroom and your choice of two sides.

SEAFOOD

Atlantic Salmon & Shrimp Combo

$25.00

COMBOS & MORE

Chicken

$20.00

Crispy Skin Baked Chicken with your choice of two sides.

Chicken & Shrimp

$25.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Pork Chop & Chicken Combo

$30.00

Filet Mignon, Lobster Tail, & Shrimp

$68.00

Filet Mignon, Alaskan King Crab Legs, & Shrimp

$88.00

Filet Mignon Surf N' Turf

$110.00

Filet Mignon (12oz), Lobster Tail, & Shrimp

$95.00

Filet Mignon (12oz), Alaskan King Crab Legs, & Shrimp

$115.00

Filet Mignon (12oz) Surf N' Turf

$137.00

Ribeye, Lobster Tail, & Shrimp

$70.00

Ribeye, Alaskan King Crab Legs, & Shrimp

$95.00

Ribeye Surf N' Turf

$118.00

SPECIALS

Chicken Mac

$15.00

Chicken Mac Double

$25.00

Pork Chop Mac

$25.00

Pork Chop Mac Double

$38.00

6oz. Filet Mignon Mac

$45.00

12oz. Filet Mignon Mac

$75.00

18oz. Ribeye Mac

$43.00

24oz. Ribeye Mac

$43.00

40oz. Ribeye Mac

$70.00

Shrimp Mac

$18.00

Shrimp Mac Double

$30.00

Salmon & Shrimp Mac

$25.00

Salmon & Shrimp Mac Double

$40.00

Shrimp & Lobster Mac

$37.00

Shrimp & Lobster Mac Double

$64.00

Whole Maine Lobster & Shrimp Mac

$50.00

Alaskan King Crab & Shrimp Mac

$55.00

Alaskan King Crab & Shrimp Mac Double

$100.00

2LB Alaskan King Crab & Shrimp Mac

$175.00

Seafood Mac

$80.00

Whole Lobster Seafood Mac

$95.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Esquites (Mexican Corn)

$5.00

Green Beans

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mac Pan Large

$38.00

Mac Pan Small

$10.00

Mac Pan Standard

$20.00

Red Potato

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$5.00

DRINKS

Coca Cola

$1.00

Diet Coca Cola

$1.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Mtn Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Root Beer (Caffeine Free)

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water (Not Dasani)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grilling, baking, frying, sautéing, and more. Experience a wide variety of exquisite food seasoned to perfection.

Location

1804 S Hershey Rd #10, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

