Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whealthy Tustin 2943 El Camino Real

review star

No reviews yet

2943 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92782

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Cream Pasta
Whealthy Fried Rice

Whealthy Bowls & Signature Menu

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$16.55

Customized Bowl/Vegetarian options are included.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$14.60

Customized Bowl

Whealthy Fried Rice

Whealthy Fried Rice

$16.95

Our Sichuan style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.

Cream Pasta

Cream Pasta

$16.95

Our signature cream sauce paired with spaghetti, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and chicken.

Egg Ram Don

Egg Ram Don

$16.95

Our signature black bean sauce with egg noodles. pork, shrimp, zucchini, green peas, onions, and topped with a sunny side up egg.

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$16.95

Our signature cream sauce tossed with white rice, a medley of seafood, and fresh veggies.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$16.95

Packed whit flavor, enjoy our spaghetti with shrimp, clam. squid and our vongole inspired spicy sauce.

Stir Fry Chicken

Stir Fry Chicken

$16.95

Tender chicken thighs. Mushrooms, Onions, and peppers with our spicy soy sauce served with rice/Spicy

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$2.34
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.34
Noodles

Noodles

$2.50
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2943 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

zPieology 8010 - The Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
13786 Jamboree Rd. Irvine, CA 92602
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8010 - The Market Place - The Market Place NEW
orange starNo Reviews
13786 Jamboree Rd #110 Irvine, CA 92602
View restaurantnext
399 Vietnamese Kitchen - 13254 Jamboree Road
orange starNo Reviews
13254 Jamboree Road Irvine, CA 92602
View restaurantnext
Cherubic Tea - Market Place Irvine
orange star4.4 • 1,490
13238 Jamboree Rd. Irvine, CA 92602
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
14376 Culver Drive Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext
SUP Noodle Bar - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tustin

Chocolate Bash - Tustin
orange star4.6 • 3,704
14099 Newport Ave Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
orange star4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Boba Square at The District
orange star4.4 • 877
2481 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Mezquite Tacos
orange star4.3 • 445
14075 Newport Avenue Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
orange star4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurantnext
ROBA NOODLE
orange star4.2 • 357
2493 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tustin
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston