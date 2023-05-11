Wicked Wings Sports Bar - Kyle

  • Home
FOOD

Chicken/Wings

4 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Price based on current market value

4 Bone-in Wings

$8.99

Breaded or naked. Extra crispy upon request. Price based on current market value

6 Boneless Wings

$12.99

6 Bone In Wings

$11.99

8 Bonesless Wings

$14.99

8 Bone In Wings

$14.99

12 Bone In Wings

$19.99

12 Boneless Wings

$19.99

24 Boneless Wings

$36.00

24 Bone in Wings

$32.99

SM Popcorn Chicken

$9.99

Served with fries or tots

LG Popcorn Chicken

$13.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

Served with a side of honey

Starters

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.99

Chili, queso, salsa, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Breadsticks

$5.99

Served with queso, and marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Sampler

$11.99

Onion rings, mushrooms, cheese sticks, and jalapeno poppers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 pieces. Served with a side of marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

6 pieces

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Pizza

SM Pizza

$9.99

MD Pizza

$11.99

LG Pizza

$13.99

SM Half Speciality Half CYO

MD Half Speciality Half CYO

LG Half Speciality Half CYO

Specialty Pizza

SM Hawaiian

$10.49

Canadian bacon, pineapple & cheese

SM Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Philly, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & cheeses

SM Veggie

$11.99

Onion, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, tomato & cheese

SM Wicked Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & cheeses

MD Hawaiian

$11.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & cheese

MD Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Philly, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & cheeses

MD Veggie

$11.99

Onion, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, tomato & cheese

MD Wicked Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & cheeses

LG Hawaiian

$13.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & cheese

LG Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Philly, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & cheeses

LG Veggie

$13.99

Onion, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, tomato & cheese

LG Wicked Meat

$13.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & cheeses

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

6 pieces. Plain or tossed in any sauce

2 pc Fish

$9.99

Plain or tossed in any sauce

4 pc Fish

$11.99

Plain or tossed in any sauce

Burgers

K.O. Burger

$15.99

Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms and jalapenos, bacon, onion ring, and fried egg

Buffalo Burger

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, and blue cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions

B.Y.O. Burger

$12.99

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Philly Melt

$11.99

Philly, grilled, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and queso

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Philly, Swiss cheese, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and ranch

Saucy Chicken

$9.99

Plain breaded chicken or tossed in any wing sauce, lettuce, pickles & tomato

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fish (plain or tossed in any wing sauce) tartar sauce, lettuce & pickles

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Breaded chicken, marinara & cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, croutons, and shredded cheese

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Breaded chicken (plain or tossed in any wing sauce), lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and croutons

Shrimp Garden Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, shrimp, tomato, shredded cheese, and croutons

Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Breaded chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Sides

Onion Rings

$8.99

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

With fries or tots

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

5 pieces with fries or tots

8 Inch Pizza

$6.99

Cheese or pepperoni

BAR

16oz Draft Beer

Ultra 16oz

$3.50

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Miller Lite 16oz

$3.50

Lone Star 16oz

$3.50

Dos Equis 16oz

$4.00

22oz Draft beer

Dos XX

$6.95

Miller Lite

$5.95

Bud Light

$5.95

Lone Star

$5.95

Ultra

$5.95

Bottled Beer

Austin East Cider

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis BTL

$4.00

Ultra BTL

$3.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.50

Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Lone Star BTL

$3.50

Shiner

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Canned Beer

Modelo

$4.00

Tacate

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Austin East Cider

$4.00

Electric Jellyfish

$11.00

Natural Light

$3.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.25

Beefeater

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.00

Beefeater DBL

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$4.50

Blue C.

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Baileys

$5.50

Cointreau

$7.00

Melon Liq

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.25

Watermelon Liq

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Razzmataz

$4.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Rumchatta

$6.00

Rumple

$6.00

Sour Apple

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Butterscotch

$4.50

Grape

$4.50

Amaretto DBL

$8.00

Blue C. DBL

$8.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$8.00

Baileys DBL

$10.00

Cointreau DBL

$13.00

Melon Liq DBL

$8.00

Triple Sec DBL

$8.00

Watermelon Liq DBL

$8.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$13.00

Razzmataz DBL

$8.00

Jagermeister DBL

$11.00

Kahlua DBL

$11.00

Rumchatta DBL

$11.00

Rumple DBL

$11.00

Sour Apple DBL

$8.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$11.00

Butterscotch DBL

$8.00

Grape DBL

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Juice can

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.49

Red Bull Blue

$3.49

Red Bull Red

$3.49

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.49

Red Bull Yellow

$3.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Water

Rum

Well Rum

$4.25

Calypso Coconut

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Sailer Jerry

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.00

Calypso DBL

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Sailer Jerry DBL

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Buchanans

$8.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Buchanans DBL

$15.00

Dewars DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$15.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.25

Cuervo

$6.50

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Espolon

$6.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.00

Cuervo DBL

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$15.00

Patron Silver DBL

$15.00

Clase Azul DBL

$47.00

Espolon DBL

$11.00

Don Julio DBL

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$15.00

Tequila Rose DBL

$11.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.25

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Titos

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.50

Deep Eddy lime

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Deeep Eddy Tea

$5.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.50

Dripping Springs

$6.00

Goodnight Loving

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.50

Well Vodka DBL

$7.00

Absolut DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Titos DBL

$11.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy lime DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$10.00

Deeep Eddy Tea DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Orange DBL

$10.00

Dripping Springs DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$11.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry DBL

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.25

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.75

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Screwball

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Slow River

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Makers Mark DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$13.00

Makers Mark DBL

$13.00

Screwball DBL

$10.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Crown DBL

$13.00

Crown Apple DBL

$13.00

Slow River DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Red Wine GLS

$6.00

White Wine GLS

$6.00

Shots

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Star Fucker

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great place to enjoy delicious food and a full bar. Dj and Karaoke on certain nights.

Location

5401 Farm to Market 1626, Suite 305, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

