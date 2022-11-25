Brewpubs & Breweries
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Downtown Castle Rock's original brewpub! Brothers, Andrew and Dean Wasson, and Andrew’s wife Rachel are the primary owners of Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Company. All three are proud Air Force veterans having all served as active duty Air Force Officers. This common heritage led to the decision to name our venture “Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Company” as a nod to the infamous Air Force fight song. The ownership team also love the song’s and phrase’s message of adventure and conquering the unknown.
Location
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Gallery
