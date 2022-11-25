Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

519 N Wilcox St

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

You Don't Have To Eat Beak At All
The Curd is the Word
Truffle Fries

Bottled Beer

Cellar Reserve - Beans, Beans, BEANS!!

$24.00Out of stock

Law's Bourbon barrel aged imperial stout brewed with Crowfoot Valley espresso beans, Madagascar vanilla beans, and cacao beans.

Cellar Reserve - Snickers + Doodles

$24.00

Law's Bourbon barrel aged imperial stout with orange peel, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Cellar Reserve - Tropical Storm (22 oz Bomber)

$24.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout brewed with toasted coconut, banana, macadamia nuts, brown sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans. Aged 8 months in a Martinique rum barrel.

Anniversary Tri-Fighter

$24.00

Angel of Darkness (22 oz Bomber)

$24.00

Cellar Reserve - Road To Nowhere (22 oz Bomber)

$16.00

A bold porter with notes of star anise, toffee, chocolate and espresso with subtle smoky vanilla & oak undertones. Aged 6 months in a rye whiskey barrel.

Grisette (750mL Bottle)

$12.00

Collaboration with Blanchard Family Wines. Light effervescent farmhouse ale with Meyer lemon juice, grapefruit peel, orange peel & brettanomyces aged in Blanchard Family Chardonnay barrels.

Canned Beer

Creamsicle Barley Pop 4-Pack (16 oz Cans)

$18.00

FM IPA 4-Pack (16 oz Cans)

$17.00Out of stock

Bold IPA with massive whirlpool and dry-hop additions Simcoe, Mosaic, and Sabro hops. Notes of fresh berries, pineapple, and coconut.

Aim High 4-Pack (16 oz Cans)

$16.00

A harmonious balance of sweet malt complexity and American hops. Honey, biscuit, caramel, and citrus notes.

Captains Kolsch 4-Pack (16 oz Cans)

$16.00

Clean, crisp and classic German style ale nuanced in its simplicity. Light malt, herbal noble hops, and subtle pear esters.

Das Bier 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$16.00

Clean German helles style lager aged on toasted American oak. Subtle malt sweetness and vanilla oak tannins nicely balanced with crisp herbal noble hops.

Creamsicle Barley Pop Single (16 oz Can)

$5.50

FM IPA Single (16 oz Can)

$5.25Out of stock

Bold IPA with massive whirlpool and dry-hop additions Simcoe, Mosaic, and Sabro hops. Notes of fresh berries, pineapple, and coconut.

Aim High Single (16 oz Can)

$5.00

A harmonious balance of sweet malt complexity and American hops. Honey, biscuit, caramel, and citrus notes.

Captains Kolsch Can (16 oz Can)

$5.00

Clean, crisp and classic German style ale nuanced in its simplicity. Light malt, herbal noble hops, and subtle pear esters.

Das Bier Single (16 oz Can)

$5.00

Clean German helles style lager aged on toasted American oak. Subtle malt sweetness and vanilla oak tannins nicely balanced with crisp herbal noble hops.

Road to Nowhere (16oz Can)

$5.00

Road to Nowhere 4 pack (16oz cans)

$16.00

Las Cruces Can (Single)

$5.00

Las Cruces 4-Pack (16oz cans)

$16.00

Appetizers

Slaw and Order Nachos

$14.00

House made kettle chips topped with elk jalapeno sausage, apple jalapeno slaw, sauerkraut and 4 cheese sauce.

Kurt Brussels

$12.00

Fried Brussel sprouts topped with bacon bits, dried cranberries, and a bourbon orange gastrique.

The Curd is the Word

$11.00

Deep fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds. Served with choice of dipping sauce. Additional sauces $0.50

Truffle Fries

$9.50

French fries topped with crispy bacon bits, black truffle seasoning and parmesan cheese.

Pretzel Washington

$9.00

Jalapeno version of our famous locally made Pretzel. Comes with cheese sauce and mustard

Catherine Pita-Jones

$8.50

Warm pita with choice of 3 dips - Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Tzatziki.

Hansel and Pretzel

$8.50

Locally made Bavarian style pretzel. Served with cheese sauce and mustard.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Classic sweet potato fries served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce. Spicy Mustard, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Lemon aioli, Roasted Garlic & Chipotle aioli, Habanero-Mango aioli, Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard, Asian Bamboo. Extra dipping sauces $.50/each.

French Fries

$4.50

French fries with choice of 1 dipping sauce.

House-Made Chips

$4.00

Basket of our house-made chips served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce. Spicy Mustard, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Lemon aioli, Roasted Garlic & Chipotle aioli, Habanero-Mango aioli, Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard, Asian Bamboo. Extra dipping sauces $.50/each.

Salads & Soups

Add sliced chicken to any salad for $3.

Embassy Beets Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, roasted red beets, apple, radish, feta, avocado mousse, raspberry vinagrette. Served with toast

House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, carrot, radish, shaved parm, choice of dressing.

Mark BRuffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded chicken, bacon, parm, buffalo sauce, croutons.

Pardon My French Onion Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Classic French onion soup made with our Aim High Amber, served with toast and provolone cheese.

Pardon My French Onion Soup - Cup

$4.00

Classic French onion soup made with our Aim High Amber, served with toast and provolone cheese.

Richard Greeko

$12.50

Greek salad with spring mix, olive tapenade, red onion, cucumber, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and tzatziki. Served with pita.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, croutons, parm and creamy Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Smaller portion of our House Salad with mixed greens, red onion, tomato, carrot, radish, shaved parm, choice of dressing.

Wake Me Up Before You Gum-Bo

$18.00

Louisiana style gumbo with sliced elk brat and shrimp served with rice and a toast.

You Had to Have the BLT Salad!!!

$13.50

A classic turkey BLT, but as a salad. Romaine, diced tomato, bacon bits, turkey, and provolone cheese all on top of an avocado mousse bed and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Served with House Made Potato Chips or Fries. Substitute Sweet Potato Fries or a Side Salad for $2, or cup of Green Chili for $4. Substitute a Gluten Free Bun for $1.

Edgar Allen Po'boy

$18.00

New Orleans style po'boy with fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and a homemade remoulade sauce. Served on a French hoagie roll.

Caesar Permanente

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Caesar salad, bacon bits, and diced tomatoes wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Chipotle Turkey BBQ Bacon Wrap

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, and chipotle bbq sauce wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Joe Pesti Wrap

$16.00

Pesto chicken with spring mix, tomatoes, pickled red onions, and toasted swiss cheese. Wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Rachel

$15.50

WBY's spin on a turkey reuben. Turkey, swiss cheese, thousand island, and our homemade apple brined jalapeño slaw. Served on rye bread.

Saving Private Rye Bread

$15.50

Corned beef on rye bread, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island.

Gouda Shoulda Woulda

$14.50

Grilled cheese with smoked gouda, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, and drizzled with a creamy tomato vodka sauce.

Sloppy Norman

$14.00

WBY's take on the classic sloppy joe served with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Add a fried egg for $1.50.

Porks and Rec

$14.00

House made pulled pork served on a brioche bun, with apple-brined jalapeno slaw, BBQ sauce, and our homemade pickles.

You Don't Have To Eat Beak At All

$13.50

Fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato and house made pickles.

Johnny Bravocado BLT

$12.00

Bacon. lettuce, avocado mousse and tomato on toasted wheat bread with lemon garlic aioli.

Burgers & Brats

Served with House Made Potato Chips or Fries. Substitute Sweet Potato Fries, Side Salad for $2, or cup of Green Chili for $4. Substitute a Gluten Free Bun for $1.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Revolutionary Impossible Burger patty with avocado mousse, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Big Truffle in Little China Burger*

$15.00

Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and truffle oil sauteed mushrooms.

Andy Melt*

$14.50

Classic patty melt with swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing. Served on Rye bread.

Las Cruces Burger*

$14.50

Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with roasted green chiles, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun

Wild Blue Burger*

$14.50

Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with caramelized onions, bbq sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. On a brioche bun.

Big Mic*

$14.00

Colorado sourced 5.3oz burger with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, and our homemade special sauce...Served on a brioche bun.

John Goudaman*

$14.00

Colorado sourced 5.3 oz burger served with gouda cheese and candied bacon on a bed of spring mix. Served on a brioche bun.

Elk Camino Bratwurst

$14.00

Elk bratwurst spiked with jalapeno. Served on a challah roll with kraut and spicy mustard.

Brewer's Cheese Burger*

$13.00

Locally sourced 1/3 lb burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles. Your choice of cheddar, swiss, pepper jack or bleu cheese.

*DISCLOSURE

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Please be advised that food prepared here may contain or come into contact with these ingredients: milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Poutines & Macs

Another Chick'n the Waffle

$15.00

A classic chicken and waffles, topped with candied bacon crumbles and powdered sugar. Add candied pecans to your waffle for 50¢

Chili-Chili Bang-Bang!

$12.50

French fries, fresh cheese curds, spicy pork green chili.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled smoked chicken and zesty buffalo sauce.

Mac's Famous Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pulled pork on top of our creamy mac & cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

Poutine on the Ritz

$10.50

French fries smothered in cheese curds and our homemade mushroom red wine gravy.

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Classic grilled cheese with cheddar, Swiss, and jack cheeses on wheat bread.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

Colorado sourced burger with cheddar cheese. Choice of chips or fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Classic chicken nuggets.Choice of dipping sauce. Chips or fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Macaroni noodles in MILD queso cheese.

Waffle

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

Cup of chocolate ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Cup of vanilla ice cream.

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon roll made special for our 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY! Made by Beene's Sweet Treats with our Pumpkin Pecan Coffee Brown Ale! Limited Supply.

Extra Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Green Chili Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustrard

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Mango Habanero Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Olive Tapenade

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Pretzel Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Tzatziki

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Castle Rock's original brewpub! Brothers, Andrew and Dean Wasson, and Andrew’s wife Rachel are the primary owners of Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Company. All three are proud Air Force veterans having all served as active duty Air Force Officers. This common heritage led to the decision to name our venture “Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Company” as a nod to the infamous Air Force fight song. The ownership team also love the song’s and phrase’s message of adventure and conquering the unknown.

Website

Location

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Penguins Tap and Grill
orange star4.1 • 430
13065 E Briarwood Ave Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.3 • 1,000
13271 Bass Pro Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurantnext
Long Table Brewhouse - 2895 Fairfax Street
orange starNo Reviews
2895 Fairfax Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Company Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Walnut Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
El Rancho Brewing Company - 29260 us Hwy 40 Evergreen CO
orange star3.7 • 1,106
29260 US Highway 40 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Castle Rock

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
orange star4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
212 Pizza Co. - Ridge Road
orange star4.7 • 1,519
848 N Ridge Road Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar
orange star4.8 • 458
3911 Ambrosia Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Castle Rock
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston