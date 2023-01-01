Windy City Chicago Style Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3655 South Durango Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
4.0 • 1,001
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8 Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
A TASTE OF NOLA - 8465 West Sahara Avenue Suite 108
No Reviews
8465 West Sahara Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Cheesetime Italian Fusion - 8125 w Sahara ave #110
No Reviews
8125 w Sahara ave #110 Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant