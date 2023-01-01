Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windy City Chicago Style Pizza

No reviews yet

3655 South Durango Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

Small Gluten Free Pizza

$11.50

Gluten-free thin crust pizza

BYO Thin Crust

10" Cheese Thin Crust

10" Cheese Thin Crust

$10.25

12" Cheese Thin Crust

$14.25

14" Cheese Thin Crust

$17.25

16" Cheese Thin Crust

$19.25

BYO Deep Dish

10" Cheese Deep Dish

$16.50

12" Cheese Deep Dish

$20.00

14" Cheese Deep Dish

$22.00

16" Deep Dish

$26.00

BYO Hand Tossed

10" Cheese Hand Tossed

$16.75

12" Cheese Hand Tossed

$18.75

14" Cheese Hand Tossed

$21.75

16" Cheese Hand Tossed

$22.75

Slices

Pepperoni Slice

$5.75

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Sausage Slice

$5.75

Hawaiian Slice

$5.75

Amanti Slice

$6.00

Garden Slice

$5.75

Windy City Slice

$5.75

Special Slice

$5.50

Deluxe Slice

$6.00

Vegetarian Slice

$5.50

10" Thin Crust Favorites

10" Hawaiian Thin Crust

$11.00

Cheese, ham & pineapple

10" Amanti Della Carne Thin Crust

$13.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham

10" Garden Thin Crust

$11.00

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, green olive & spinach

10" The Windy City Thin Crust

$11.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, & green peppers

10" Special Thin Crust

$11.00

Chicken, hot giardiniera, onions & cilantro

10" Deluxe Thin Crust

$13.00

Shrimp, bacon, green pepper, & cherry tomatoes

10" Vegetarian Thin Crust

$11.00

Feta cheese, arugula, kalamata, & cherry tomatoes

10" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

$13.00

12" Thin Crust Favorites

12" Hawaiian Thin Crust

$13.00

Cheese, ham & pineapple

12" Amanti Della Carne Thin Crust

$15.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham

12" Garden Thin Crust

$12.00

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, green olive & spinach

12" The Windy City Thin Crust

$13.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, & green peppers

12" Special Thin Crust

$13.00

Chicken, hot giardiniera, onions & cilantro

12" Deluxe Thin Crust

$15.00

Shrimp, bacon, green pepper, & cherry tomatoes

12" Vegetarian Thin Crust

$13.00

Feta cheese, arugula, kalamata, & cherry tomatoes

12" BBQ Chicken Think Crust

$15.00

14" Thin Crust Favorites Wholee Pepperoni

14" Hawaiian Thin Crust

$15.00

Cheese, ham & pineapple

14" Amanti Della Carne Thin Crust

$17.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham

14" Garden Thin Crust

$14.00

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, green olive & spinach

14" The Windy City Thin Crust

$15.00

The windy city sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, & green peppers

14" Special Thin Crust

$15.00

Chicken, hot giardiniera, onions & cilantro

14" Deluxe Thin Crust

$17.00

Shrimp, bacon, green pepper, & cherry tomatoes

14" Vegetarian Thin Crust

$15.00

Feta cheese, arugula, kalamata, & cherry tomatoes

14" BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

$16.00

16" Thin Crust Favorites

16" Hawaiian Thin Crust

$16.50

Cheese, ham & pineapple

16" Amanti Della Carne Thin Crust

$18.50

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham

16" Garden Thin Crust

$15.50

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, green olive & spinach

16" The Windy City Thin Crust

$17.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, & green peppers

16" Special Thin Crust

$16.50

Chicken, hot giardiniera, onions & cilantro

16" Deluxe Thin Crust

$19.00

Shrimp, bacon, green pepper, & cherry tomatoes

16" Vegetarian Thin Crust

$17.50

Feta cheese, arugula, kalamata, & cherry tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

$17.50

10" Hand Tossed Favorites

10" Hawaiian Hand Tossed

$13.00

10" Amanti Della Carne Hand Tossed

$14.00

10" Garden Hand Tossed

$12.00

10" The Windy City Hand Tossed

$13.50

10" Special Hand Tossed

$13.00

10" Deluxe Hand Tossed

$14.00

10" Vegetarian Hand Tossed

$13.00

10" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$14.00

12" Hand Tossed Favorites

12" Hawaiian Hand Tossed

$15.00

12" Amanti Della Carne Hand Tossed

$17.00

12" Garden Hand Tossed

$14.00

12" The Windy City Hand Tossed

$14.50

12" Special Hand Tossed

$15.00

12" Deluxe Hand Tossed

$17.00

12" Vegetarian Hand Tossed

$15.00

12" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$16.00

14" Hand Tossed Favorites

14" Hawaiian Hand Tossed

$17.00

14" Amanti Della Carne Hand Tossed

$19.00

14" Garden Hand Tossed

$16.00

14" The Windy City Hand Tossed

$17.50

14" Special Hand Tossed

$17.00

14" Deluxe Hand Tossed

$19.00

14" Vegetarian Hand Tossed

$17.00

14" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$16.00

16" Hand Tossed Favorites

16" Hawaiian Hand Tossed

$18.00

16" Amanti Della Carne Hand Tossed

$20.00

16" Garden Hand Tossed

$17.00

16" The Windy City Hand Tossed

$19.50

16" Special Hand Tossed

$20.00

16" Deluxe Hand Tossed

$20.00

16" Vegetarian Hand Tossed

$19.00

16" BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$17.00

Food

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.06

Served with marinara

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.00

Pizza Fries

$7.00

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & sauce

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Homemade Fries

$4.00

Bacon, nacho cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & onion

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

French Fries

$4.00

Homemade

Dough Nuggets

$5.10

Fried pizza dough tossed in a garlic parmesan mix

Pizza Puff

$4.08

6 Bone-in Wings

$9.69

Buffalo, garlic parmesan & barbecue

12 Bone-in Wings

$18.36

Buffalo, garlic parmesan & barbecue

6 Boneless Wings

$9.69

Buffalo, garlic parmesan & barbecue

12 Boneless Wings

$18.36

Buffalo, garlic parmesan & barbecue

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Diced Battered Potatoes

$5.00

Sandwiches & Dogs

Italian Beef

$8.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.50

Meatball

$9.00

Sandwich Chicken Parmesan

$8.00

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato & American cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato & American cheese

Hamburger

$9.69

Mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce & tomato

Mushrooms & Swiss Burger

$11.00

Sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese

Chicago Style Dog

$5.50

Relish, diced onion, pickle spear, 2 half slice tomato, sport peppers & celery salt on a poppy seed bun

Cheese Dog

$4.08

Nachos cheese

Bacon Dog

$5.00

Nacho cheese & bacon

American Dog

$5.00

Diced onion, relish, ketchup & mustard

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$7.14

Romaine& iceberg lettuce, spinach, feta cheese, green peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes

Large Greek Salad

$12.24

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, spinach, feta cheese, green peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes

Small Chicken Cashew Salad

$6.12

Grilled chicken, cashews, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheddar cheese

Large Chicken Cashew Salad

$11.22

Grilled chicken, cashews, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheddar cheese

Small V's Keto Salad

$6.12

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, avocado & sour cream

Large V's Keto Salad

$11.22

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, avocado & sour cream

Small Caesar Salad

$6.12

Grilled chicken breast, anchovies, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, homemade caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.22

Grilled chicken breast, anchovies, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, homemade caesar dressing

Small Chipotle Chicken Salad

$6.12

Grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, romaine lettuce, onion, corn, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla chips & mozzarella cheese

Large Chipotle Chicken Salad

$11.22

Grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, romaine lettuce, onion, corn, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla chips & mozzarella cheese

Salad Bar Bowl

$6.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.18

Crisp baked Italian dough with sauce & mozzarella cheese

Kid's Menu

5" Junior Pizza

$5.48

With cheese and your choice of one topping

Junior Portion of Delicious Spaghetti

$5.48

With sauce and toasted garlic bread

Junior Chicken Tenders

$5.48

2 tenders with golden French fries

Junior Golden Fried Chicken Leg

$5.48

One drumstick with golden French fries

Special Dinner

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp Whith Fries

$12.50

9 jumbo shrimps with French fries

Homemade Chicken Tenders Whith Fries

$10.50

3 chicken tenders with fries

Pasta

Lasagna

$12.24

Ribbon noodles, three cheeses, smothered in marinara sauce, topped with baked mozzarella cheese & fresh parsley

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.23

Spaghetti with marinara sauce, meatballs topped with shaved asiago cheese & fresh parsley

Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

$13.25

Fettuccine noodles & tender grilled chicken tossed in a rich creamy alfredo sauce

Pasta Chicken Parmigiana

$13.25

Breaded chicken breast baked with marinara sauce, topped with baked mozzarella cheese, shaved asiago cheese & fresh parsley

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.25

Shrimp with creamy alfredo sauce

Soda

20 oz Soda

$2.24

32 oz Soda

$2.96

Kid's Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

2 LT

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Regular Coke Can

$1.50

Regular Coke Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3655 South Durango Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

