A map showing the location of Wing It View gallery

Wing It

review star

No reviews yet

171 Aviator Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76179

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Coach

$8.99

2 Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Home Fries Served with Toast or Buttermilk Biscuit with gravy

Chef Seth's Southern Skillet

$12.99

Skillet home fries, topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and sausage gravy

First Class

$9.99

3 Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Hash Browns or Grits, Served with two fluffy Pancakes

Do-Nut Miss Out

$7.99

4 fried biscuit donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Chantilly sauce, and a side of fruit

Perfect Landing

$13.99

2 Large Pancakes topped with a Sprinkle of Powdered Sugar, Fresh Fruit, choice of Sausage or Bacon

Southern Benedict

$11.99

Open Faced Biscuit Topped with Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Breakfast Potatoes, 2 Sausage Patties

Air Boss

$10.99

3 Egg Omelet with American Cheese, served with Breakfast Potatoes or Grits. Can add Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Tomatoes, Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheese and your choice of Bacon or Chorizo served with Homemade Salsa on the side

Hungry Hippy

$9.99

Mashed Avocado served on 5 grain bread with a drizzle of Olive Oil, Topped with Tomatoes and Pickled Onions.

Orange Ya Glad French Toast

$11.99

Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, with chopped walnuts, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with homemade Orange Marmalade and whipped butter. Choice of sausage patties or bacon

Oui! French Toast

$11.99

Texas Toast dipped in rich egg batter & served gold brown, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, topped with whipped butter. Choice of sausage patties or bacon.

Eagle Keeper

$11.99

3 egg omelet with American Cheese and Black Forest Ham. Served with breakfast potatoes or grits

Wingman

$11.99

3 egg omelet, with American cheese, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, spinach, and tomatoes. Served with breakfast potatoes or grits

Puddle Jumper

$5.99

Mini Pancakes, 1 Bacon or 1 Sausage, Fruit

Jumbo Jet

$7.99

1 Egg cooked any style, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast or a Biscuit, choice of 1 Sausage or 1 Bacon

4 Slices of Bacon

$3.95

Grits

$3.95

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.99

Pancake

$1.99

Gravy

$1.99

One Egg

$1.99

Toast

$1.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Oh My Omlet

$9.99

3 Egg Omelet with American Cheese, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Served with breakfast potatoes or grits.

Side Salsa

$1.00

Gravy on Side

Buttermilk Biscuit with Gravy

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Hangar Queen

$12.99

3 Egg Omelet with American Cheese, bacon, sausage, onion, tomatoes, spinach, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes or grits.

Side Avocado Toast

$3.95

Side Avocado

$2.49

Hashbrown Casarole

$1.99

1 Breakfast Taco

$1.75

Lunch

Earhart Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Homemade Salsa and Chips

Wright Fried Pickles

$6.99

Lightly battered pickles that are fried, side of ranch dressing

Lt Doolittle Onion Rings

$7.99

Lightly Battered and Fried Onion Rings, side of secret sauce

Mozz-ah-rah-rah Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Cheese Sticks served with Marina Sauce

The Runway

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich on Brioche Bun, served with Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Honey Dijon with Homestyle Fries or Chips

Sunset Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Blackened Chicken served with Honey Mustard & Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche bun with Homestyle Fries or Chips

Aviator Club Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken on Texas Toast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, & Apple Wood Smoked Bacon. Served on a Sour dough bun with Homestyle Fries or Chips

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef on Toasted Rye Bread, Smoked Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, & Swiss Cheese served with Homestyle Fries or Chips

1/2 lb Jumbo Hotdog

$8.99

44 Farms All Beef Hotdog Served on a Pretzel Bun with spicy brown mustard, chili, onions, and cheese. Choice of Homestyle Fries or Chips. Add smoke sauerkraut .99

All American

$9.99

Beef Burger served with American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles, with Fries or Chips

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Beef Burger served with Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms, Mellow Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles, choice of Fries or Chips

Bob Marley

$12.99

Beef Burger served with Bahama Mama Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & a side of Bleu Cheese, choice of Fries or Chips

Round-Up

$12.99

Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Topped with 2 Onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce. Choice of Fries or Chips

Two Tums Up

$12.99

Beef Burger served with Chili, Jalopenos, and Cheddar Cheese, choice of Fries or Chips

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken on a bed of Romaine Hearts tossed in housemade Caesar Dressing and topped with Parmesan Cheese and housemade Croutons.

Monterrey Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, sliced Almonds, mixed Greens, served with Strawberry Vinaigrette

Hickory Smoked Chickity Wings

$11.99

8 Smoked Wings served with Celery Sticks, Sauce of Choice: white BBQ sauce, Buffalo, Hot Honey Cajun, Ranch, Bleu Cheese

Flying Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Chicken Breast Tenders, served with Fries and a Soft Drink

Kid's SmashBurger

$5.99

Grilled Burger on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato on the side. Served with Fries and a Soft Drink

Fries

$2.99

Lays Chips

$1.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Banana Pudding topped with Whip Cream

Tea

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Fountain Drinks

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Ruffle Chips

$1.99

Side Salsa

$1.00

Dessert of the Day

$5.99

see server

BLT

$8.99

Crispy Applewood Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayonnaise served on Texas Toast. Choice of chips or fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Side Cesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

My Favorite Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sawyers Burger

$12.99

Side O Rings

$3.99

Apple Crumble Pie

$4.00

Cherry Crumble Pie

$4.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00

Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Regular Coffee

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Tea

$2.79

Water

Diet Coke

$2.79

San Pellagrino

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

T Shirt

Wing it T Shirt

$20.00

coffee mug

$2.00

Fall Menu

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$13.99

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.99

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Orange Cranberry Pancakes

$13.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

171 Aviator Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Eagle's Point Bar & Grill Saginaw - EP Saginaw
orange star4.3 • 630
1029 N Saginaw Blvd Saginaw, TX 76179
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Alliance
orange star4.4 • 843
3124 Texas Sage Trail Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Coco Shrimp - Heritage Trace
orange star4.5 • 33
2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Fort Worth TX
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Heritage Trace Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317
orange starNo Reviews
8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
My Cafe - Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
8917 North Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston