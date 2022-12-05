- Home
Wolf Brewing Co.
No reviews yet
100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Starters
Handheld
Entree
Kids
Dessert
Gluten Friendly
*GF* Artisan Meat & Cheese Plate
$20.00
*GF* Chips & Dip
$8.00Out of stock
*GF* Cast Iron Crab Dip
$11.00
*GF* Fry Tower
$7.00
*GF* Wolf Nachos
$18.00
*GF* Aged Cheddar Jalapeno Tomato Soup
$8.00
*GF* Caesar Salad
$12.00
*GF* Poached Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
$16.00
*GF* House Burger
$17.00
*GF* Huntsman Burger
$21.00
*GF* Salmon BLT
$20.00
*GF* Tofu and Mushroom Burger
$42.00
*GF* Ale Braised Beef
$18.00
*GF* Brewers Steak
$36.00
*GF* Butternut Squash Risotto
$24.00
*GF* Beer Glazed Salmon
$28.00
Brunch
Pierogies
$12.00
House BBQ Chips & Dip
$8.00
Fry Tower
$8.00
Cinnamon Roll with Beer Glaze
$10.00
Traditional PA Breakfast
$13.00
The Benedict
$16.00Out of stock
French Toast
$12.00
Cinnamon Sugar donut holes
$9.00
Specialty French Toast- Cinnamon Chocolate Crunch
$15.00Out of stock
Creamed Chipped Beef & Waffle
$15.00
Quiche- Quattro Formaggio
$10.00
Avocado Toast- House Hot, Bleu Chz, Scallions
$15.00
Baked Oatmeal
$12.00
House Burger
$17.00
Huntsman Burger
$21.00
Chicken & Waffles
$17.00
Mushroom & Tofu Burger
$14.00
Croque Madame
$15.00
Kids French Toast
$6.00
Kids Waffle
$6.00
Kids Cheeseburger
$7.00
A la Carte - 2 Eggs Any Way
$4.00
A la Carte - Side of Bacon
$4.00
A la Carte - Side of Sausage
$4.00
A la Carte - Side of Creamed Chipped Beef
$6.00
A la Carte - Side of Mixed Fruit or Berries
$4.00
A la Carte - Side of Toast
$3.00
A la Carte - Diced Home Fries
$4.00
Spreads
$0.50
Extras
Buy A Round For The Kitchen
$10.00
Crostini (6 pcs)
$1.00
Pretzel Log (1 log)
$1.00
Sauces
$0.50
Side House Salad
$2.00
Side Caesar Salad
$3.00
Side French Fries
$3.00
Creamy Slaw
$2.25
Tortilla Chips
$2.50
Cake Plating Fee
$2.00
Pickle Bundle
$2.00
Seasonal Vegetable
$4.00
Grilled Chicken - Protein Addition
$8.00
Fried Chicken - Protein Addition
$8.00
Grilled Shrimp - Protein Addition
$8.00
Grilled Salmon - Protein Addition
$14.00
Market of Curiosities Event
Golden Gaze Cream Ale
Stochl Pils
El Hefe
Mojito Blonde
Sun Down Wheat
Wolftoberfest
Wolftoberfest - 4.7oz Pour
$3.00Out of stock
Wolftoberfest - 9.6oz Pour
$5.00Out of stock
Wolftoberfest - 9.6oz MLIKO POUR
$3.00Out of stock
Wolftoberfest - 16oz Pour
$7.00Out of stock
Wolftoberfest - 16oz Pour - SLOW POUR
$7.00Out of stock
Wolftoberfest - 32oz Crowler
$16.00Out of stock
Wolftoberfest - Taste
Out of stock
Dusk 'til Dawn
On The Dubbel
Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison
New Moon Stout (Nitro)
Wolf In Sheep's Clothing - Hazelnut
Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout
Carbonated -Triple German Chocolate Cake
Nitro - Triple German Chocolate Cake Stout
Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale
Czech The Forest
Pumpkin Head Ale
New Beginnings #8 - Pale Ale
Cloud Break
New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA
Dub's IPA
Fluffy Coat
Intergalactic
Wolftasm
Derailed
Wolf Of Market Street
The Beat 'Gose' On
Secluded Paradise
Blueberry Pie Sorbet
Quad Berry Sorbet
Hard Seltzer - Margarita
Hard Seltzer - Strawberry Daiquiri
Beer Flight
Half & Half - Layered 16oz. Pour
Chardonnay - Karamoor Estate
Gruner Veltliner - Fero
Semi Dry Riesling - Fero
Rose - Karamoor Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon - Karamoor Estate
Merlot - Karamoor Estate
Petit Verdot - Karamoor Estate
Estate Lemberger - Fero
Cocktails
Pomegranate Margarita
$15.00
Apple Cider Smash
$14.00
Brown Sugar Smoked Old Fashion
$17.00
Pear Berry Martini
$15.00
Winter Frost
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$14.00
Pumpkin Pie Martini
$15.00
Pumpkin Satin
$10.00
Black Satin
$9.00
Mechanicsburg Mule
$13.00
Kiwi Martini
$15.00
Gin Revival
$15.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
Wolfsky Sour
$15.00
French Quarter
$15.00
Michelada
$10.00
Bloody Mary w/ HSS Vodka
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Coffee With 1oz Talleyrand
$9.00
Neat or On The Rocks
Big Hill - Standard Cider
Arsenal - Picket
Arsenal - Murray's Mead
Arsenal - Young Plum's Wine
Apis Meadery - Blackberry Raspberry
Arsenal - Grant's Flying Pumpkin
Moody Culture - Raspberry Lemon
Beer/Liquor/Wine Slushies
Non-Alcoholic Slushies
Soda
Cola Soda
$3.50
Diet Cola Soda
$3.50
Root Beer Soda
$3.50
Diet Root Beer Soda
$3.50
Creme Soda
$3.50
Birch Beer Soda
$3.50
Red Birch Beer Soda
$3.50
Orange Soda
$3.50
Ginger Ale Soda
$3.50
Grape Soda
$3.50
Black Cherry Soda
$3.50
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Icelandic Sparkling Tahitian Lime
$3.50Out of stock
Lemon Seltzer Water
$3.50Out of stock
Lime Seltzer Water
$3.50
Blue Birch Beer
$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Sparkling Water
$3.50
Blueberry Seltzer Water
$3.50
Juice
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Mocktails
Hot Tea
Regular Coffee
Espresso - Single
Espresso - Double
Cappuccino
French Vanilla Cappuccino
White Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Espresso
Latte
French Vanilla Latte
Cafe Americano
Shirts
Pull Over Sweatshirt
Glassware
Hats
Frisbee
Beer Soap
Jewelry
Beer Cheese
Crowler can
Zip Up Sweatshirt
WBC Flannel
WBC Staff Shirts (For Staff Only)
Starters
Handhelds
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Craft Brewery and Kitchen
Location
100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
