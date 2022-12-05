Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolf Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400

Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Order Again

Starters

PA Artisanal Meat & Cheese Plate

$22.00

BBQ Chips & Dip

$8.00

Baked Crab Dip

$16.00

Wolf Nachos

$18.00

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$11.00

Pierogies

$12.00

Fry Tower

$8.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Kennett Square Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Poached Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Soup

Aged Cheddar Jalapeno Tomato Soup

$8.00

Wild Boar And Black Bean Chili

$9.00

Handheld

House Burger

$17.00

Huntsman Burger

$21.00

BBQ Burger

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$17.00

Salmon BLT

$22.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

Tofu & Mushroom Veggie Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Ale Braised Beef

$18.00

Entree

Brewers Steak

$36.00

Butternut Squash Risotto

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$30.00

Duroc Pork Schnitzel

$22.00

Beer Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$12.00

Sweet Potato Cake

$12.00

German Chocolate Cake Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pecan Cheesecake

$11.00

Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Gluten Friendly

*GF* Artisan Meat & Cheese Plate

$20.00

*GF* Chips & Dip

$8.00Out of stock

*GF* Cast Iron Crab Dip

$11.00

*GF* Fry Tower

$7.00

*GF* Wolf Nachos

$18.00

*GF* Aged Cheddar Jalapeno Tomato Soup

$8.00

*GF* Caesar Salad

$12.00

*GF* Poached Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

*GF* House Burger

$17.00

*GF* Huntsman Burger

$21.00

*GF* Salmon BLT

$20.00

*GF* Tofu and Mushroom Burger

$42.00

*GF* Ale Braised Beef

$18.00

*GF* Brewers Steak

$36.00

*GF* Butternut Squash Risotto

$24.00

*GF* Beer Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Brunch

Pierogies

$12.00

House BBQ Chips & Dip

$8.00

Fry Tower

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll with Beer Glaze

$10.00

Traditional PA Breakfast

$13.00

The Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Sugar donut holes

$9.00

Specialty French Toast- Cinnamon Chocolate Crunch

$15.00Out of stock

Creamed Chipped Beef & Waffle

$15.00

Quiche- Quattro Formaggio

$10.00

Avocado Toast- House Hot, Bleu Chz, Scallions

$15.00

Baked Oatmeal

$12.00

House Burger

$17.00

Huntsman Burger

$21.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Mushroom & Tofu Burger

$14.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

A la Carte - 2 Eggs Any Way

$4.00

A la Carte - Side of Bacon

$4.00

A la Carte - Side of Sausage

$4.00

A la Carte - Side of Creamed Chipped Beef

$6.00

A la Carte - Side of Mixed Fruit or Berries

$4.00

A la Carte - Side of Toast

$3.00

A la Carte - Diced Home Fries

$4.00

Spreads

$0.50

Extras

Buy A Round For The Kitchen

$10.00

Crostini (6 pcs)

$1.00

Pretzel Log (1 log)

$1.00

Sauces

$0.50

Side House Salad

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Creamy Slaw

$2.25

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Cake Plating Fee

$2.00

Pickle Bundle

$2.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Grilled Chicken - Protein Addition

$8.00

Fried Chicken - Protein Addition

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp - Protein Addition

$8.00

Grilled Salmon - Protein Addition

$14.00

Market of Curiosities Event

Golden Gaze

$7.00

Margarita Seltzer

$7.00

The Beat 'Gose' On

$7.00

New Beginnings #8

$7.00

Golden Gaze Cream Ale

Golden Gaze Cream Ale - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

Golden Gaze Cream Ale - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

Golden Gaze Cream Ale- 16oz Pour

$7.00

Golden Gaze Cream Ale - 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Golden Gaze Cream Ale - Taste

Stochl Pils

Stochl Pils - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

Stochl Pils - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

Stochl Pils - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Stochl Pils - 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Stochl Pils - Taste

Stochl Pils - 16oz SLOW POUR

$7.00

Stochl Pils - 9.6oz MLIKO POUR

$3.00

El Hefe

El Hefe - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00Out of stock

El Hefe - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00Out of stock

El Hefe - 16oz Pour

$7.00Out of stock

El Hefe - 32oz Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

El Hefe - Taste

Out of stock

Mojito Blonde

Mojito Blonde - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00Out of stock

Mojito Blonde - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00Out of stock

Mojito Blonde - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Mojito Blonde - 32oz Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

Mojito Blonde - Taste

Out of stock

Sun Down Wheat

Sun Down Wheat - 4.7oz Pour

$3.50

Sun Down Wheat - 9.6oz Pour

$5.50

Sun Down Wheat - 16oz Pour

$7.50

Sun Down Wheat - 32oz Crowler

$17.00

Sun Down Wheat - Toast

Wolftoberfest

Wolftoberfest - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00Out of stock

Wolftoberfest - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00Out of stock

Wolftoberfest - 9.6oz MLIKO POUR

$3.00Out of stock

Wolftoberfest - 16oz Pour

$7.00Out of stock

Wolftoberfest - 16oz Pour - SLOW POUR

$7.00Out of stock

Wolftoberfest - 32oz Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

Wolftoberfest - Taste

Out of stock

Dusk 'til Dawn

Dusk 'til Dawn - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

Dusk 'til Dawn - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

Dusk 'til Dawn - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Dusk 'til Dawn - 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Dusk 'til Dawn - Slow Pour

$7.00

Dusk 'til Dawn - 9.6oz Mliko Pour

$3.00

Dusk 'til Dawn - Taste

On The Dubbel

On The Dubbel - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00Out of stock

On The Dubbel - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00Out of stock

On The Dubbel - 16oz Pour

$7.00Out of stock

On The Dubbel - 32oz Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

On The Dubbel - Taste

Out of stock

Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison

Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison - 4.7oz Pour

$3.50

Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison - 9.6oz Pour

$5.50

Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison - 16oz Pour

$7.50

Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison - 32oz Crowler

$17.00

Lemon Thyme Hibiscus Saison - Taste

New Moon Stout (Nitro)

New Moon Stout - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

New Moon Stout - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

New Moon Stout - 16oz Pour

$7.00

New Moon Stout - Taste

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing - Hazelnut

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing - Hazelnut - 4.7oz Pour

$4.00Out of stock

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing - Hazelnut - 9.6oz Pour

$6.00Out of stock

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing - Hazelnut - 16oz Pour

$8.00Out of stock

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing - Hazelnut - Taste

Out of stock

Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout

Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout - 4.7oz Pour

$4.50

Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout - 9.6oz Pour

$6.50

Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout - 16oz Pour

$8.50

Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout - 32oz Crowler

$19.00

Double Breakfast In A Glass Stout - Taste

Carbonated -Triple German Chocolate Cake

Triple German Chocolate Cake - 4.7oz

$5.00

Triple German Chocolate Cake - 9.6oz

$7.00

Triple German Chocolate Cake - Crowler

$20.00

Triple German Chocolate Cake - Taste

Nitro - Triple German Chocolate Cake Stout

Triple German Chocolate Cake - 4.7oz

$5.00

Triple German Chocolate Cake - 9.6oz

$7.00

Triple German Chocolate Cake - taste

Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale

Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale - 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Gettin' Toasty Brown Ale - Taste

Czech The Forest

Czech The Forest - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

Czech The Forest - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

Czech The Forest - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Czech The Forest - 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Czech The Forest - Taste

Pumpkin Head Ale

Pumpkin Head Ale - 4oz Pour

$4.00

Pumpkin Head Ale - 9oz Pour

$6.00

Pumpkin Head Ale - 16oz Pour

$8.00

Pumpkin Head Ale - Taste

New Beginnings #8 - Pale Ale

New Beginnings # 8 - Pale Ale - 4.7oz Pour

$4.00

New Beginnings # 8 - Pale Ale - 9.6oz Pour

$6.00

New Beginnings # 8 - Pale Ale - 16oz Pour

$8.00

New Beginnings # 8 - Pale Ale - 32oz Crowler

$18.00

New Beginnings # 8 - Pale Ale - Taste

Cloud Break

Cloud Break - MLIKO POUR

$3.00Out of stock

New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA

New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA - 4.7oz Pour

$4.00

New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA - 9.6oz Pour

$6.00

New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA - 16oz Pour

$8.00

New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA - 32oz Pour

$18.00

New Beginnings #9 - Hazy IPA - Taste

Dub's IPA

Dub's IPA - 4.7oz Pour

$3.50

Dub's IPA - 9.6oz Pour

$5.50

Dub's IPA - 16oz Pour

$7.50

Dub's IPA - 32oz Crowler

$17.00

Dub's IPA - Taste

Fluffy Coat

Fluffy Coat - 4.7oz Pour

$4.50Out of stock

Fluffy Coat - 9.6oz Pour

$6.50Out of stock

Fluffy Coat - 16oz Pour

$8.50Out of stock

Fluffy Coat - 32oz Crowler

$19.00Out of stock

Fluffy Coat - Taste

Out of stock

Intergalactic

Intergalactic - 4.7oz Pour

$4.50Out of stock

Intergalactic - 9.6oz Pour

$6.50Out of stock

Intergalactic - 16oz Pour

$8.50Out of stock

Intergalactic - 32oz Crowler

$19.00Out of stock

Intergalactic - Taste

Out of stock

Wolftasm

Wolftasm - 4.7oz Pour

$4.50

Wolftasm - 9.6oz Pour

$6.50

Wolftasm - 16oz Pour

$8.50

Wolftasm - 32oz Crowler

$19.00

Wolftasm - Taste

Derailed

Derailed - 4.7oz Pour

$4.50

Derailed - 9.6oz Pour

$6.50

Derailed - 16oz Pour

$8.50

Derailed - 32oz Crowler

$19.00

Derailed - Taste

Wolf Of Market Street

Wolf Of Market Street - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Wolf Of Market Street - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Wolf Of Market Street - 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Wolf Of Market Street - Taste

Fangs

Fangs - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Fangs - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Fangs - 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Fangs - Taste

The Beat 'Gose' On

The Beat 'Gose' On - 4.7oz Pour

$4.00

The Beat 'Gose' On - 9.6oz Pour

$6.00

The Beat 'Gose' On - 16oz Pour

$8.00

The Beat 'Gose' On - 32oz Crowler

$18.00

The Beat Gose On - Taste

Secluded Paradise

Secluded Paradise - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Secluded Paradise - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Secluded Paradise - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Secluded Paradise - 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Secluded Paradise - Taste

Blueberry Pie Sorbet

Blueberry Pie Sorbet - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Blueberry Pie Sorbet - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Blueberry Pie Sorbet - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Blueberry Pie Sorbet - 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Blueberry Pie Sorbet - Taste

Quad Berry Sorbet

Quad Berry Sorbet - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Quad Berry Sorbet - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Quad Berry Sorbet - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Quad Berry Sorbet - 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Quad Berry Sorbet - Taste

Hard Seltzer - Margarita

Margarita Seltzer - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00

Margarita Seltzer- 9.6oz Pour

$5.00

Margarita Seltzer - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Margarita Seltzer - 32oz Crowler

$16.00

Margarita Seltzer - Taste

Hard Seltzer - Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri - 4.7oz Pour

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri - 9.6oz Pour

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri - 16oz Pour

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri - 32oz Pour

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri - Taste

Out of stock

Beer Flight

Flight for a Cause - Beer Flight

$12.00

Special Releases

Cosmic Phantasm - 4-pack

$22.00Out of stock

Cosmic Phantasm Can Pour

$8.50

Half & Half - Layered 16oz. Pour

Dusk Moon Half & Half - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Stochl Moon Half & Half - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Czech the Moon Half & Half - 16oz Pour

$7.00

Chardonnay - Karamoor Estate

Chardonnay - Karamoor Estate - 1oz. Pour

$3.00

Chardonnay - Karamoor Estate - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Chardonnay - Karamoor Estate - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Gruner Veltliner - Fero

Gruner Veltliner - Fero - 1 oz. Pour

$3.00

Gruner Veltliner - Fero - 3 oz. Pour

$5.00

Gruner Veltliner - Fero - 6 oz. Pour

$9.00

Semi Dry Riesling - Fero

Semi Dry Riesling - Fero - 1 oz. Pour

$3.00

Semi Dry Riesling - Fero - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Semi Dry Riesling - Fero - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Rose - Karamoor Estate

Rose - Karamoor Estate - 1oz. Pour

$3.00

Rose - Karamoor Estate - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Rose - Karamoor Estate - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Karamoor Estate

Cabernet Sauvignon - Karamoor Estate - 1oz. Pour

$3.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Karamoor Estate - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Karamoor Estate - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Merlot - Karamoor Estate

Merlot - Karamoor Estate - 1oz. Pour

$3.00

Merlot - Karamoor Estate - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Merlot - Karamoor Estate - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Petit Verdot - Karamoor Estate

Petit Verdot - Karamoor Estate - 1oz. Pour

$3.00

Petit Verdot - Karamoor Estate - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Petit Verdot - Karamoor Estate - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Estate Lemberger - Fero

Estate Lemberger - Fero - 1oz. Pour

$3.00

Estate Lemberger - Fero - 3oz. Pour

$5.00

Estate Lemberger - Fero - 6oz. Pour

$9.00

Cocktails

Pomegranate Margarita

$15.00

Apple Cider Smash

$14.00

Brown Sugar Smoked Old Fashion

$17.00

Pear Berry Martini

$15.00

Winter Frost

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$15.00

Pumpkin Satin

$10.00

Black Satin

$9.00

Mechanicsburg Mule

$13.00

Kiwi Martini

$15.00

Gin Revival

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Wolfsky Sour

$15.00

French Quarter

$15.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody Mary w/ HSS Vodka

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Coffee With 1oz Talleyrand

$9.00

Neat or On The Rocks

HSS David E Bourbon - Yellow - 2oz Pour

$10.00

HSS Blue Eyed Six - 2oz Pour

$12.00

HSS David E Bourbon - Black - 2oz Pour

$16.00

HSS Vodka - 2oz. Pour

$10.00

Stateside Vodka - 2oz Pour

$12.00

HSS Aged Rum - 2oz. Pour

$12.00

HSS Gin - 2oz Pour

$12.00

HSS Agave - 2oz Pour

$12.00

Big Hill - Standard Cider

Big Hill - Standard Cider - 4.7oz Pour

$3.50

Big Hill - Standard Cider - 9.6oz Pour

$5.50

Big Hill - Standard Cider - 16oz Pour

$7.50

Big Hill - Standard Cider - Taste

Arsenal - Picket

Arsenal - Picket - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Arsenal - Picket - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Arsenal - Picket - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Arsenal - Picket - Taste

Arsenal - Murray's Mead

Arsenal - Murray's Mead - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Arsenal - Murray's Mead - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Arsenal - Murray's Mead - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Arsenal - Murrays Mead- Taste

Arsenal - Young Plum's Wine

Arsenal - Young Plum's Wine - 4.7oz Pour

$4.50

Arsenal - Young Plum's Wine - 9.6oz Pour

$8.50

Arsenal - Young Plum's Wine - Taste

Apis Meadery - Blackberry Raspberry

Apis Meadery - Blackberry Raspberry - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Apis Meadery - Blackberry Raspberry - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Apis Meadery - Blackberry Raspberry - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Apis Meadery - Blackberry Raspberry - Taste

Arsenal - Grant's Flying Pumpkin

Arsenal - Grant's Flying Pumpkin - 4.7oz Pour

$5.00

Arsenal - Grant's Flying Pumpkin - 9.6oz Pour

$7.00

Arsenal - Grant's Flying Pumpkin - 16oz Pour

$9.00

Arsenal - Grant's Flying Pumpkin - Taste

Moody Culture - Raspberry Lemon

Moody Culture - Raspberry Lemon - 9.6oz Pour

$3.00

Moody Culture - Raspberry Lemon - 16oz Pour

$5.00

Beer/Liquor/Wine Slushies

Skip's Egg Nog

$14.00

The Dude Slushie

$14.00

Quad Berry Cobbler Milkshake

$14.00

Alcoholic Frozen Apple Cider

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Slushies

Non-Alcoholic Frozen Apple Cider

$8.00

Soda

Cola Soda

$3.50

Diet Cola Soda

$3.50

Root Beer Soda

$3.50

Diet Root Beer Soda

$3.50

Creme Soda

$3.50

Birch Beer Soda

$3.50

Red Birch Beer Soda

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale Soda

$3.50

Grape Soda

$3.50

Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Icelandic Sparkling Tahitian Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Seltzer Water

$3.50Out of stock

Lime Seltzer Water

$3.50

Blue Birch Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Sparkling Water

$3.50

Blueberry Seltzer Water

$3.50

Juice

Jasmine Lime Green Tea (Bottle)

$3.50

Lemonade (Bottle)

$3.50

Peach Iced Tea (Bottle)

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade (Bottle)

$3.50

Sweet Tea with Lemon (Bottle)

$3.50

Milk

Horizon Regular Milk

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Blackberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Blueberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Refill - Peach Flavoring

$0.50

Refill - Blackberry Flavoring

$0.50

Refill - Blueberry Flavoring

$0.50

Refill - Raspberry Flavoring

$0.50

Mocktails

Non Alcohol Egg Nog

$9.00

Hot Tea

Hot tea

$3.00

Regular Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso - Single

Single Shot

$2.50

Espresso - Double

Double Shot

$3.50

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

French Vanilla Cappuccino

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.50

White Coffee

White Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Espresso

Chocolate Espresso

$4.00

Latte

Latte

$4.00

French Vanilla Latte

French Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Cafe Americano

Americano

$3.50

Shirts

Drink Local - Black T-Shirt

$22.00

WBC Autumn/Rust T-Shirt

$22.00

WBC Heather Green T-Shirt

$22.00

WBC Gray T-Shirt

$22.00

WBC Tie Dye T-Shirt

$25.00

WBC Gray Long Sleeve

$32.00

Beer:30 T-Shirt - Heather Navy

$24.00

Beer:30 Mens Tank - White

$24.00

Beer:30 Ladies Racerback Tank - Heather Mauve

$24.00

Pull Over Sweatshirt

Pull Over Sweatshirt

$35.00

Glassware

WBC 4.7oz Flight Glass

WBC 4.7oz Flight Glass

$5.00

WBC 9.6oz Glass

$7.00
WBC 16oz Belgian Goblet

WBC 16oz Belgian Goblet

$12.00
WBC 16oz Pilsner Glass

WBC 16oz Pilsner Glass

$12.00
WBC 16oz Grand Master Glass

WBC 16oz Grand Master Glass

$12.00

WBC 0.4 Liter Tubinger Tankard Glass (Mug)

$14.00
WBC 20oz Libbey Pub Glass

WBC 20oz Libbey Pub Glass

$12.00
WBC 1 Liter Beer Stein

WBC 1 Liter Beer Stein

$25.00

Brewers Of PA 16oz Glass

$8.00

Hats

Black and Charcoal Structured Hat

$25.00

White Structured Hat

$25.00

Red, White and Blue Structured Hat

$25.00Out of stock

White and Black Structured Hat

$25.00

Charcoal Gray Classic Hat

$20.00

Black Visor

$25.00

Black Beanie

$24.00

Dark Gray Beanie

$28.00

Burgundy Beanie

$32.00

Coasters

Stainless Steel Wolf Coaster

$10.00

Frisbee

Wolf Frisbee

$5.00

Beer Soap

Beer Soap

$6.00Out of stock

Jewelry

Large Logo Earrings

$16.00

Large Hop Earrings

$16.00

Small Logo Earrings

$14.00

Small Hop Earrings

$14.00

Keychain

$12.00

Earring & Necklace Set

$24.00

Beer Cheese

Gouda Beer Cheese

$12.00

Sticker

WBC Black & White Sticker

$2.00

WBC Holographic Sticker

$3.00

Crowler can

Wolf Brewing crowler can

$2.00

Zip Up Sweatshirt

XS

$40.00

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XL

$40.00

2XL

$40.00

3XL

$40.00

Puzzle

Pennsylvania Craft Beer Puzzle

$18.00

WBC Flannel

WBC Flannel

$45.00

WBC Staff Shirts (For Staff Only)

Womens V-Neck T-Shirt - Black

$10.00

Unisex Crew Neck T-Shirt - Black

$10.00

Unisex Long Sleeve - Black

$16.00

Starters

Tortilla Chips & Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Potato and Sweet Pea Brushetta

$11.00

Garlic Hummus

$11.00

Chorizo Nachos

$18.00

Golden Gaze Nachos

$10.00

Beer Braised Pork Nachos

$18.00

Salads

Grilled Greek Salad

$15.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Handhelds

Beer Garden Burger

$16.00

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$12.00

Mediterranean Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$20.00

Kebabs

$14.00

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00

Poke Bowl

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Sides

Spicy Slaw

$3.00

House Made Potato Chips

$3.00

Red Skin Potato Salad

$3.00

House Side Salad

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Brewery and Kitchen

Website

Location

100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Wolf Brewing Co. image

