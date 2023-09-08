Dona Marina Food Menu

Combination Plates

Pick 3

$15.00

Choose any 1 protein and 2 sides

Pick 4

$17.00

Choose any one protein and 3 sides

Vegetarian Plate (3)

$11.00

Pick any 3 starch or veg

Vegetarian Plate (4)

$13.00

Choose any four sides starch or veggie

Lunch special (protein)

$9.00

Lunch special (veg)

$7.00

Solo

Mojo Pork

$8.00

Pork Shoulder slow cooked to perfection in a mojo marinade and shredded

Churrasco

$9.00

Grilled and marinaded skirt steak topped with a homemade chimichuri sauce

Pollo Asado

$8.00

Grilled chicken marinaded in citrus and seasoned with a special house blend

Plantain Chips

$4.00

Thins sliced plantains made in to chips

Tostones

$4.00

Smashed and double fried plantain chips served with sour cream

Maduro

$4.00

Ripe plantains caramelized until sweet served with sour cream

Gallo Pinto

$4.00

National dish of Nicaragua comprised of small red beans slow cooked in a homemade veggie broth, and rice

Spanish rice

$4.00

Yellow Sazon rice cooked in a tomato and green chile base

Yuca

$4.00

Boiled yuca root seasoned with orange, oregano, salt and pepper

Ensalada De Repollo

$4.00

Shaved cabbage and carrots in a citrus and vinegar brine and adobo seasoning

Guisso De Pipian

$4.00

Zucchini in a delciate parmesan cream sauce

El Jardin

$4.00

Chayote squash, sliced carrots, onions, baby corn and roasted red peppers in a sofrito base with sazon seasoning

Queso Frito

$4.00

Fresh fried white cheese

Liquor

Brandy/Cognac

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Gin

Detroit City Railroad Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Hendrick's

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Detroit City Railroad Gin

$17.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Blue Caracoa

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Creme do Violette

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Amaretto - Well

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

DBL Aperol

$9.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$8.00

DBL Baileys

$9.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Campari

$9.00

DBL Chambord

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$9.00

DBL Creme do Violette

$9.00

DBL Disaronno

$9.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Jägermeister

$9.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL St. Germaine

$11.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Well Amaretto

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi White

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kraken Spiced Rum

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Detroit City Summer Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan 100

$8.00

DBL Bacardi White

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan 100

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Detroit City Summer Rum

$12.00

DBL Kraken Spiced

$11.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$11.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Johnnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Tequila

1800 Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Dobel Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Espalon Reposado

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Xicala Mezcal

$9.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$11.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$23.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

DBL Dobel Reposado

$21.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$63.00

DBL El Jimador Blanco

$12.00

DBL Espalon Resposado

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Xicala Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$9.00

Grand Traverse Cherry Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Citrus

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Ciroc

$14.00

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

DBL Stoli Citrus

$11.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Tito's

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Grand Traverse Cherry

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Blade & Bow

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Detroit City 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

$15.00

Detroit City Butcher's Bourbon

$15.00

Detroit City Homegrown Rye

$15.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Grand Traverse Cherry Whiskey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Proper Twelve Apple

$7.00

Screwball

$9.00

Shanky's Whip Irish

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Blade & Bow

$21.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Detroit City 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Detroit City Butcher's Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Detroit City Homegrown Rye

$22.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Four Roses

$11.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$20.00

DBL Grand Traverse Cherry

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.00

DBL Proper Twelve Apple

$11.00

DBL Screwball

$14.00

DBL Shanky's Whip

$13.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary Bar

$9.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Speciality Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade Martini

$10.00

Bourbon Peach

$10.00

Raspberry Mojito

$10.00

Purple Haze

$10.00

Wrigley Cosmo

$10.00

Georgia Peach

$10.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Nightly Special

$10.00

Berry Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Jungle Bird

$10.00

Specialty Shots

Event Shot

$5.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Jello Shot

$4.00

Orange Tea

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Stage Lounge Exclusive Cocktails

Berry Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Tiramisu Martini

$10.00

Event Day Menu - Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett Margarita

$5.00

Beer

Draft Beer

DFT All Day IPA

$6.00

DFT Bell's Oberon Ale

$6.00

DFT Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

DFT Blake's Caramel Apple

$6.00

DFT Bud Light

$5.00

DFT Labatt Blue

$5.00

DFT Mich Ultra

$5.00

DFT Miller Lite

$5.00

DFT Old Nation M-43

$7.00

DFT Southern Tier PUMKING

$7.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Corona Extra

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$5.00

BTL Molson Canadian

$5.00

BTL Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$6.00

Canned Beer

Alcachino Coffee

$6.00

Bell's Oberon

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Blake's American Apple

$6.00

Blake's Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Blake's Peach Party

$6.00

Blake's Triple Jam Cider

$6.00

Blake’s Apple Lantern

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Jack & Coke

$7.00

Labatt N/A

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

NUTRL

$6.00

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Social

$6.00

Sunny D Seltzer

$6.00

Vosa

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Buckets

Vosa Bucket (5 cans)

$26.00

Bud Light Bucket (5 cans)

$23.00

Wine

Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

White Zin

$7.00

Premium Wine

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$8.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

$9.00

Josh Cellars Reserve Bourbon Aged Zinfandel

$13.00

Bottle Sales

Beau Joie

$100.00

Josh Reserve Bourbon Aged Zinfandel

$48.00

NA Beverages

Fountain drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Mocktails

Grand River Pineapple Mule

$4.00

Lake Huron Sunrise

$4.00

Not So Dirty Shirley

$4.00

Sailboat Shirley

$4.00

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar free Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic Soda

$3.00

Water

Social District Cup

Cup

$1.00

Merchandise / Retail

Merch / Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00