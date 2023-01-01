Restaurant header imageView gallery

Por Tanto 6 S. Dunton Avenue

6 S. Dunton Avenue

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

MEZZE

THE ASSEMBLY

$30.00

HUMMUS TEHINA + SMOKY EGGPLANT + SEASONAL SPREAD + CRUDITÉS + ASSORTED PICKLES + HOUSE PITA + MARINATED OLIVES

HUMMUS TEHINA

$12.00

CRUDITÉS + STONE BAKED PITA

PATATAS BRAVAS

$11.00

SMOKED TOMATO AIOLI + CRÈME FRAICHE

KOLOKITHAKIA

$9.00

CRISPY ZUCCHINI + TARRAGON + TZATZIKI

GRILLED HALLOUMI

$11.00

WATERMELON + PRESERVED LEMON + MINT

DRY AGED BEEF KEFTEDES

$12.00

TAHINI YOGURT + CUCUMBERS

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

$17.00

MAPLE BACON + PIQUILLO PEPPER

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA

$12.00

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA + SUMMER TRUFFLES

$24.00

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA + JAMON IBERICO BELLOTA

$23.00

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA + OSETRA CAVIAR

$26.00

SALAD

HORIATIKI

$12.00

SUMMER TOMATO + PERSIAN CUCUMBER + SEASONAL VEGGIES + BARREL AGED FETA

BLACK KALE

$12.00

MANDARIN + BLACK GARLIC ROMESCO VINAIGRETTE + MANCHEGO CHEESE

FROM THE MED

SMOKED SPANISH OYSTERS

$12.00

SMOKED GARLIC + SIX MONTH MANCHEGO + CHORIZO BREADCRUMB

SHRIMP SAGAGAKI

$11.00

OUZO-TOMATO VINAIGRETTE + BARREL AGED FETA + MINT

BLUE FIN TUNA

$17.00

CRISPY RISOTTO + BLACK TRUFFLE AIOLI + OSETRA CAVIAR

HAMACHI CRUDO

$12.00

AJI AMARILLO + CITRUS MIGNONETTE + CUCUMBER

BERUTI OCTOPUS

$12.00

MERGUEZ SAUSAGE + MOGHRABIEH SALAD

SOUVLAKIA

GRILLED OVER LIVE FIRE; FROM BIRCHWOOD, SEVERED WITH PITA + FRIES + TOMATO + SALAD + TZATZIKI

GREEN CIRCLE CHICKEN THIGH

$14.50

VADOUVAN BUTTER

MAYURA STATION WAGYU BEEF

$17.00

SHAWARMA SPICE

SLAGEL FARMS LAMB CHOPS

$18.00

POMEGRANATE MOLASSES + MINT

CALAMARI

$14.00

CHAR GRILLED ZUCCIHINI

$12.00

MAPLE HONEY VINAIGRETTE + BARREL AGED FETA

PLATES

LAMB GYROS

$32.00

GREEK ACCOUTREMENTS + STONE FIRED PITA

RED SNAPPER

$28.00

SHAVED ZUCCHINI + BLACK CURRANT + TOMATO + BUTTER

SIDES

GREEK FRIES

$8.00

FATTOUSH

$8.00

3 STONE FIRED PITA

$6.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

6 S. Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

