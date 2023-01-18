Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yamas Greek Rotisserie 2411 Cerrillos Rd.

No reviews yet

2411 Cerrillos Rd.

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Gyro Sandwich
Pulled Chicken
Greek Salad

Sandwiches & Combos

- Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Classic Gyro Sandwich

$8.95

Thin sliced home roasted load of Beef + Lamb - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Athenian Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Sirloin steak shaved from a skewer - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Spartan Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Pork loin shaved from a skewer - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Patmos Lamb Sandwich

$10.95

100% Chunky Lamb shaved from a skewer - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

A Mix of light and dark meat pulled off right off ourRotisserie chicken - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Aleppo Shrimp Sandwich

$11.95

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil garlic, lemon, mint and Aleppo pepper - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Falafel Sandwich

$8.95

Two chickpea fritter disks - Make any Sandwich a Combo - Greek salad with your choice of a second side!

Yamas Specialties

Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Beef Souvlaki

$15.95

Greek specialty! Two Skewers of tender meats. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Lamb Souvlaki

$16.95

Greek specialty! Two Skewers of tender meats. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Tilapia

$16.95

Papu’s Favorite! Tilapia sautéed in olive oil capers and lemon. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Aleppo Shrimp Plate

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil garlic, lemon, mint and Aleppo pepper. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Moussaka

$13.95

A casserole made by layering eggplant and potatoes With spiced ground meat filling, then topped with Béchamel sauce. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Pastitsio

$13.95

A baked pasta dish combining a meat sauce and a Béchamel sauce with a cheese topping. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Gyro Meat Plate

$13.95

Thin sliced home roasted loaf of beef + lamb with Tzatziki sauce. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

From the Rotisserie

Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Patmos Lamb Plate

$16.95

Lamb shaved from a skewer with Apollo sauce. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Athenian Beef Plate

$15.95

Roasted sirloin from a skewer with Apollo sauce. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Spartan Pork Plate

$13.95

Pork loin roasted and shaved from skewer, with Apollo Sauce. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side.

Pulled Chicken

$13.95

A Mix of dark and light meat, pulled off the bone from The Rotisserie chicken then grilled to create a crispy Edge. Served with Tzatziki sauce on the side. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$14.95

House special rotisserie chicken! Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

1/4 Rotiesserie Chicken

$10.95

House special rotisserie chicken! Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Vegetarian

Falafel Plate

$13.95

Four disks of falafel served with Tzatziki sauce. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Greek Sampler

$18.00

Island salad surrounded by dolmas, zucchini fritters, Falafel, hummus, red pepper hummus and pita

Spanakopita

$12.95

Two Pieces of savory cheese pie with spinach baked in Center wrapped in full crust. Comes with Greek salad and one extra side

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.95+

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, Feta cheese, dolmas, kalamata olives, caper berries, Red wine vinaigrette

Mediterranean Kale Salad

$13.90+

Green kale, quinoa, tomato, green onion, feta, Red pepper, almond, kalamata olives, ladolemono Vinaigrette

Bulgar Cauliflower Salad

$13.90+

Bulgar, roasted cauliflower, sweet pepper, red onion, Walnut, feta, parsley, cucumber, fried garbanzo, Ladolemono vinaigrette

Orzo Salad

$13.95+

Cold pasta, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garlic, walnut, Mint, parsley, kalamata olives, ladolemono vinaigrette

Dessert

Baklava

$5.00

A classic pastry made with Honey, walnuts and filo crust

Bougasta

$4.00

Comes in 8oz cup, Extra topping .50 each

Frozen Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Comes in 8oz cup, Extra topping .50 each

Revani

$5.00

Semolina cake baked with almond, orange, Rosewater, with pistachio crumble on top

Yogurt Sampler

$1.00Out of stock

2oz Yogurt Sampler

Sides

Rice

$4.75

Jasmine rice, steamed with olive oil, thyme and sweet onion

Hummus

$5.95

Our traditional Kefalonian recipe served with one pita bread

Jalapeño Hummus

$5.95

We take our traditional Kefalonian hummus recipe and blend in Jalapeño for a little southwest flavor. Served with one pita

Red Pepper Hummus

$5.95

We take our traditional Kefalonian hummus recipe, top it off with our homemade red pepper blend. Served with one pita

Falafel

$5.95

Disks off fried ground chickpeas and spices. served with tzatziki

Spanakopita Side

$6.75

Savory flaky filo spinach and feta cheese pie.

Dolmas

$8.95

Rice soaked in olive oil, thyme and sweet onion. Wrapped in grape leaves. Served with Avgolemono purée. (NOTE) Avgolemono purée contains chicken and egg yolk

Fries

$4.25

Greek Fries

$5.95

French fries topped with salt, pepper, lemon, olive oil, capers, feta cheese and parsley.

Titan Fries

$5.95

French Fries toped with salt, spicy Aleppo pepper, lemon, olive oil, capers, garlic yogurt and parsley

Juicy Potatoes

$6.75

Potatoes hand cut in squares and slices, cooked in the drippings from the rotisserie.

Avgolemono Soup

$5.95

A Greek classic! Lemon, Rice, egg yolk soup with our pulled chicken from the rotisserie.

Zucchini Soup

$5.95

Carrot and onion broth. with spinach, potatoes and zucchini.

Zucchini Fries

$6.95

Handcut Zucchini rolled in house batter and fried. Creating a light and flaky shell

Zucchini Fritters

$7.95

Shredded zucchini rolled in cheese, bell pepper, and garbanzo flour. Then fried

Half Greek Salad

$7.95

Pita

$1.25

Side Sauces & Dressing

Traditional Tzatziki

$0.85

Spicy Tzatziki

$0.85

Red Tzatziki

$0.85

Apollo

$0.85

Avgolemono Sauce

$0.85

Garlic Yogurt

$0.85

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.85

Ladolemono Dressing

$0.85

Lemon Garlic Dressing

Side Meat

Gyro Meat

$4.95

Pulled Chicken

$4.95

Beef

$4.95

Lamb

$7.95

Shrimp

$7.95

Tilapia

$4.95Out of stock

Sodas and Juices

Yiyas Lemonade

$5.00

House Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

ZIA Pinon Cola

$3.00

Local NM based soda company

ZIA Root Beer

$3.00

Local NM soda company

ZIA Ginger Ale

$3.00

Local NM soda company

ZIA Nopales

$3.00

Prickly Pear and Cactus Pad Soda

ZIA Sandia Soda

$3.00

Watermelon Mint soda

ZIA Yerba Mate

$5.00

Nitro Infused all natural Prickly Pear energizing tea from Zia Soda Company

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.00

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Lg Sparkling Water

$4.00

Large Pellegrino sparkly water 700ml

Sm Sparkling Water

$3.00

350ml sparkling water

Pellegrino Sparkling Juice

$2.50

Kids Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Uludag Forest Fruit Soda

$3.00

Seasonal Sodas from the Mediterranean

Uludag Orange Soda

$3.00

Seasonal Soda from the Mediterranean.

Uludag Pomegranate Soda

$3.00

Seasonal Sodas from the Mediterranean

Uludag Wild Berry Soda

$3.00

Seasonal Sodas from the Mediterranean

Coffee & Tea

Unsweet Greek Coffee

$2.75

Sweet Greek Coffee

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.75

Chamomile Tea

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Pour Over Coffee

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family-owned restaurant, serving multi-generational recipes from our home island in Kefallonia, Greece.

