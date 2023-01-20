Z Lounge 3711 Central Avenue Northeast

Restaurant info

Z Lounge is a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to high-fidelity music, exciting cocktails, outstanding service, and casual relaxation located in the heart of Nob Hill at the Hotel Zazz. Come join us for a beer, spin some vinyls, and get to know our amazing staff and community! Guests can expect excellent service and drink options, nightly food trucks, community events, large musical acts, and some super special events! We’d tell you more, but that would ruin the surprises. Stay tuned for more info on upcoming events, special offers, and new menus!