Z Lounge 3711 Central Avenue Northeast
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Z Lounge is a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to high-fidelity music, exciting cocktails, outstanding service, and casual relaxation located in the heart of Nob Hill at the Hotel Zazz. Come join us for a beer, spin some vinyls, and get to know our amazing staff and community! Guests can expect excellent service and drink options, nightly food trucks, community events, large musical acts, and some super special events! We’d tell you more, but that would ruin the surprises. Stay tuned for more info on upcoming events, special offers, and new menus!
Location
3711 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3128 Social House - 3128 Central Avenue Southeast
No Reviews
3128 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Mesa Provisions - 3120 Central Avenue se
No Reviews
3120 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque