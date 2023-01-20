Main picView gallery

Z Lounge 3711 Central Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

3711 Central Avenue Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Doctor's Orders

$11.00

bright, crisp, apple, little bit 'a spice!

Bronson Daq

$10.00

limey, bright, frothy, surprising

Glorious Behavior

$12.00

jasmine, grapefruit, bitter, mint

Princess

$12.00

passionfruit, lychee, coconut, silky

I Know, huh

$10.00

easy, breezy, cover girl. Just try it, you'll like it. ;)

Underneath The Guava Tree

$11.00

spicy, fruity, tart, basil, smoky

Short Skirt Long Jacket

$12.00

boozy, crisp, bossy a non-traditional take on a traditional martini

Coffee Break

$13.00

espresso, tiramisu, bitter chocolate

Hot Buttered Yum

$12.00

pumpkin, baking spice, served hot

Good 'n Simple

House Oldie

$10.00

Our old fashioned is probably the best you've ever had.

G&T

$10.00

Our house tonic will blow your mind.

Booze 'N Cola

$10.00

Your choice of well liquor and house made cola.

Highball

$10.00

Well liquor of choice, soda, and a citrus twist! Very straightforward.

Mule

$10.00

Ginger, lime, soda. Delish.

Wine

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$11.00+

dry, tannic, tart

Bodegas Muriel Tempranillo

$11.00+

juicy, round, touch of smoke

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

A gorgeous archetype for California Cabs. Big, bold, juicy, dark, and oaky.

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Not your Mema's Pinot. Melon on the nose; bright, fruity, and juicy on the front; pleasant oak and umami on the back.

El Coto Bianco

$11.00+

Umami on the nose; pleasant, low acid front; gentle, floral back end with a touch of milky sweetness

Jadot Macon Chardonnay

$11.00+

dry wood on the nose; pleasant, fruity opening; delicious, luxurious leather and salt on the back

Gruet

$12.00+

Luc Belaire

$65.00

Beer

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Highnoon

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

Lagunitas

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

house-made, non-alcoholic soft drinks

Mocktail

$11.00

Redbull

$6.00

Spirits

Grey Goose

$3.00+

Chopin Potato

$3.00+

Titos

$2.00+

Neft

$3.00+

Teller

$2.00+

Teller Blueberry

$2.00+

Teller Green Chile

$2.00+

Teller Apple

$2.00+

Hayman's Old Tom

$2.00+

Botanist

$2.00+

Lockpick

$2.00+

Lockpick Barrel

$3.00+

Roku

$3.00+

Grey Whale

$3.00+

Four Pillars Olive

$2.00+

Sipsmith

$3.00+

Sipsmith VJOP

$4.00+

Nolet's

$3.00+

Matusalem

$1.00+

Plantation 3

$2.00+

Plantation Dark

$2.00+

Plantation Pineapple Stiggins

$3.00+

Plantation OFTD

$2.00+

El Dorado 3

$2.00+

El Dorado 5

$2.00+

El Dorado 8

$3.00+

Lemon Hart 1804

$2.00+

Lemon Hart 151

$3.00+

Lemon Hart Blackpool

$2.00+

Zan Sanj

$2.00+

Ak Sanj 10

$4.00+

Ak Sanj 15

$6.00+

Smith and Cross

$2.00+

Scarlet Ibis

$2.00+

Wray and Nephew

$2.00+

Black Tot Master

$9.00+

Novo Fogo Silver

$3.00+

Old Fisherman

$2.00+

Averna

$3.00+

Aperol

$2.00+

Campari

$3.00+

Cynar

$2.00+

Fernet Branca

$3.00+

Sibona

$1.00+

Sfumato

$2.00+

Meletti

$2.00+

Amaro Nonino

$4.00+

Lazzaroni Amaro

$2.00+

Braulio

$3.00+

Montenegro

$2.00+

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$2.00+

Midori

$2.00+

Giffard Lychee

$2.00+

Giffard Passionfruit

$2.00+

Giffard Violet

$2.00+

Rothman Violette

$2.00+

Cointreau

$3.00+

Grand Marnier

$4.00+

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$3.00+

Drambuie

$3.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$3.00+

Pimm's No. 1

$2.00+

Fireball

$2.00+

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate

$2.00+

Van Gogh Espresso

$2.00+

St. George Nola Coffee

$2.00+

Arette

$2.00+

Arette Art Blanco

$4.00+

Arette Art Repo

$4.00+

Arette Art Anejo

$5.00+

El Tesoro Blanco

$4.00+

El Tesoro Repo

$4.00+

El Luchador

$3.00+

Herradura

$3.00+

Lalo

$3.00+

Mijenta

$3.00+

Madre Espadin

$2.00+

Madre Artesenal Ensamble

$4.00+

Don Amado

$4.00+

Laird's Bonded

$2.00+

Laird's 7.5

$3.00+

Blume Marillen

$2.00+

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$4.00+

Jameson

$2.00+

Jameson Orange

$2.00+

Redbreast 12

$5.00+

Suntory Toki

$3.00+

Nika Coffee Malt

$6.00+

Dewars White

$2.00+

Glenmorangie X

$2.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$3.00+

Glenmorangie 14

$5.00+

Macallan 12

$5.00+

Ardbeg 10

$4.00+

Ardbeg Uigedall

$5.00+

Lot 40

$3.00+

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$2.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$5.00+

Elijah Craig

$2.00+

Russel's 10

$3.00+

Old Forester 1870

$3.00+

Old Forester 1920

$4.00+

Buffalo Trace

$2.00+

Barrell Armida

$5.00+

Larceny

$5.00+

Rittenhouse

$2.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$7.00+

Minor Case Rye

$4.00+

Russell's 6

$3.00+

Green Chartreuse

$4.00+

Yellow Chartreuse

$4.00+

St. George Absinthe

$4.00+

Jagermeister

$3.00+

Angostura Bitters

$2.00+

Common Calls

Manhattan

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Sazerac (Rye)

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Whiskey Sour (egg)

$13.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Scofflaw

$13.00

Whiskey Sour (no egg)

$12.00

Lion's Tale

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Margarita

$11.00

Silver Coin

$13.00

Skinny Marg

$13.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mezcal Paper Plane

$13.00

Mezcal Bee's Knees

$12.00

Mezcal Marg

$12.00

Naked and Famous

$12.00

Bijou

$13.00

Hanky Panky

$12.00

Martinez

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Dry Martini

$14.00

Vesper

$13.00

Improved Gin Cocktail

$13.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$11.00

Bee's Knee's

$11.00

"Gimlet"

$10.00

Monkey's Paw

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Cognac Cocktail

$13.00

Kalimotxo

$11.00

Death in the Afternoon

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Sangria

$13.00

Reverse Manhattan

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Bartender Handjob

$11.00

Five Princes

$11.00

Menu Shots

Acid Drop

$5.00

Lemon Grab

$5.00

Jack Rose

$5.00

Snaquiri

$5.00

Eminem

$6.00

Bittersweet Breakup

$6.00

The Devil wears Nada

$6.00

Boilermakers

Must Be This Tall to Enter

$10.00

Vodka and a Highnoon Seltzer

#1 Bacon Red

$10.00

Tequila and a Modelo Especial

Old Gregg

$10.00

Baileys in a Boot and a Guinnes

Crying in the Walk-In

$10.00

Cynar and a Coors Banquet

All Sick

$10.00

Fireball and a PBR

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Z Lounge is a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to high-fidelity music, exciting cocktails, outstanding service, and casual relaxation located in the heart of Nob Hill at the Hotel Zazz. Come join us for a beer, spin some vinyls, and get to know our amazing staff and community! Guests can expect excellent service and drink options, nightly food trucks, community events, large musical acts, and some super special events! We’d tell you more, but that would ruin the surprises. Stay tuned for more info on upcoming events, special offers, and new menus!

Location

3711 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Central Bodega -
orange starNo Reviews
3418 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Nob Hill
orange starNo Reviews
3403 CENTRAL AVE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Happy Accidents
orange starNo Reviews
3225 Central Ave. NE Suite A Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
3128 Social House - 3128 Central Avenue Southeast
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Mesa Provisions - 3120 Central Avenue se
orange starNo Reviews
3120 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Bosque Brewing Co. - Nob Hill Public House
orange starNo Reviews
106 Girard Blvd. SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
La Reforma
orange star4.7 • 884
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurantnext
Restoration Pizza
orange star4.3 • 217
5161 Lang Avenue Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston