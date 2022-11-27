Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zap-Zone Farmington - Wings & More Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

31506 Grand River Ave

Farmington, MI 48336

Order Again

Popular Items

22oz. Fountain Drink
Large 14" Cheese Pizza - Additional Toppings Available
Mozzarella Sticks

Pizza & More

Large 14" Cheese Pizza - Additional Toppings Available

Large 14" Cheese Pizza - Additional Toppings Available

$15.99

Large Cheese Pizza - Extra Toppings $1.99 each.

Flat Bread - Choose 1 of 3 Options

Flat Bread - Choose 1 of 3 Options

$9.49

Choose One Option

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.50

Funnel Cake Fries come Drizzled with Caramel and Topped with Powdered Sugar

2 Angus Beef Sliders with Fries

2 Angus Beef Sliders with Fries

$10.50

Two Beef Sliders with Lettuce and Your Choice of Toppings and Side Sauce Side of Fries

Wings & Things

6pc WingDings with Fries

6pc WingDings with Fries

$10.50

6pc Traditional Chicken Wings with Fries

6pc Boneless Wings with Fries

6pc Boneless Wings with Fries

$10.50

6pc Bonelss Chicken Wings - Includes 1 Sauce Selection

24pc Traditional WingDings

24pc Traditional WingDings

$31.99

24pc Traditional Chicken Wings - Includes 1 Sauce Selection

24pc Boneless Wings

24pc Boneless Wings

$31.99

24pc Bonelss Chicken Wings - Includes 1 Sauce Selection

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.50

4 Breaded Chicken Tenders - Includes 1 Sauce Selection

Basket of Fries
$5.99

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Basket of Fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six Mozzarella Sticks with Choice of Side Sauce.

Drinks & Sides

22oz. Fountain Drink

22oz. Fountain Drink

Pepsi Products

Side Sauces

Side Sauces

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

31506 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI 48336

Directions

Gallery
Zap Zone image
Zap Zone image

