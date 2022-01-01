Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zombie Burger JC Jordan Creek Mall

review star

No reviews yet

101 Jordan Creek Parkway

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shakes

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cookies + Cake

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, chocolate cake batter, white cake batter, whipped cream

Crunch Berry

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, Crunch Berries

S'more

$6.00

chocolate ice cream, graham cracker, marshmallow cream

Strawberry

$6.00

vanilla ice cream

Zombie Bride Wedding Cake

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, yellow cake mix

Zombie Unicorn

$6.00

vanilla ice cream, marshmallow cream, Fruity Pebbles

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Undead urban dining has arrived in the ‘burbs! Zombie Burger + Shake Lab at Jordan Creek Mall inventive flavors in a convenient west-side location. Featuring burgers made with a custom, three-cut blend of beef, hand-mixed milkshakes, fry baskets, apps, vegan items and more - Zombie Burger offers GOREmet quick service meals on the go.

Website

Location

101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Directions

Gallery
Zombie Burger JC image
Zombie Burger JC image
Zombie Burger JC image
Zombie Burger JC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flip 'N Hawaiian Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
6455 Galleria Drive West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Dino's Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 697
5962 Ashworth Rd West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
orange star4.6 • 385
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
orange star4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
orange starNo Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Aura Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12851 UNIVERSITY AVE #400 CLIVE, IA 50325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Des Moines

Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
orange star4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Mac Shack
orange star4.5 • 933
1551 Valley West Dr Suite 253 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Dino's Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 697
5962 Ashworth Rd West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
orange star4.6 • 648
128 5th St West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
orange star4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Des Moines
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston