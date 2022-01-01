Zombie Burger JC Jordan Creek Mall
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Undead urban dining has arrived in the ‘burbs! Zombie Burger + Shake Lab at Jordan Creek Mall inventive flavors in a convenient west-side location. Featuring burgers made with a custom, three-cut blend of beef, hand-mixed milkshakes, fry baskets, apps, vegan items and more - Zombie Burger offers GOREmet quick service meals on the go.
101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266
