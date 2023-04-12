- Home
Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery
No reviews yet
5910 Ashworth Rd
West Desmoines, IA 50266
Soups & Salads
Chowrastha's Special Raita
Homemade Yogurt With Onions, Cilantro, green Chillies and Black Pepper Powder
Tomato Soup
Zesty fresh tomatoes and real cream create a truly comforting, velvety smooth tomato soup.
Rasam
Tamarind Base with green Chilli, Pepper and garlic.
Cucumber Salad
Tossed salad with cucumbers and house dressing
Chicken Creamy Soup
Soup made with Chicken, cream and garlic
Veg Hot & Sour Soup
The Indo-Chinese aka Desi style hot and sour soup has a tomato and chili base broth. It has a characteristic vibrant red color.
Mutton Creamy Soup
Soup made with baby goat, cream and garlic
Chicken Hot & Sour Soup
South Indian Specials
Punugulu
Fluffy fritters made of rice and black lentils batter, served with Peanut and tomato Chutney.
Steamed Idly
Steamed rice patties, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Sambar Idly
Idly soaked in lentil soup served with peanut and Tomato chutney
Thatte Idly
Flattened and steamed rice patties, served with Chutney and Sambar
Mini Idly
Bite-sized steamed rice patties, served with Chutney and Sambar
Medhu Vada
Fried Lentil donuts served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato chutney and Sambar
Sambar Vada
Vada soaked in lentil soup
Idly & Vada Combo
Steamed rice patties and Fried Lentil doughnut, served with Peanut Chutney and Sambar
Poori
Deep fried thin whole wheat bread served with potato Masala
Mysore Bonda
Fried dumplings made with flour, yogurt and spices, served with Peanut Chutney, tomato Chutney and Sambar
Plain Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, served with Peanut Chutney, tomato chutney and Sambar
Plain Uthappam
Indian pancake made from ground lentils served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato chutney and sambar
Onion Uthappam
Thick pancake topped with chopped Onions served with Peanut Chutney, tomato Chutney and Sambar
Onion & Chilli Uthappam
Thick pancake topped with chopped Onions & green chillies, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Onion Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with chopped Onions, served with Peanut chutney, tomato chutney and Sambar
Masala Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, Stuffed with Potato, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Onion Masala Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, Stuffed with chopped onions, Potato, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Ghee Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with ghee, served with Tomato Chutney, Peanut Chutney and Sambar
Butter Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with butter, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Guntur Karam Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with ghee and housemade spice, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Egg Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, spread with egg, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Paneer Burji Masala Dosa
Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with shredded Paneer, stuffed with Potato Masala, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar
Veg Appetizers
Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)
A triangular fried pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas and spices.
Onion Samosa
Crisp pastries stuffed with onions.
Veg Pakoda
veggies dusted with chick peas flour and deep fried
Onion Pakoda
Sliced onion dusted with chick peas flour and deep fried
Cut Mirchi
Pepper slices coated with chick peas flour deep fried
Mirchi Bajji
Pepper slices coated with chick peas flour deep fried
Onion Stuffed Mirchi Bajji
Pepper slices coated with chick peas flour deep fried and stuffed with onions, cilantro and housemade spice.
Chowrastha Special Veg Momos
Momo stuffed with freshly chopped Vegetable’s (Onion, carrot, cabbage, beans & Coriander), herbs and Tinch of Spices
Veg Manchuria
Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Chilli Paneer
Cottage cheese chunks tossed in sweet sour and spicy chilli sauce.
Veg 555
Deep fried vegetables cooked in special house made sauce
Gobi Manchuria
Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Paneer Manchuria
Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Gobi 65
Marinated with spices, dusted with chick peas & rice flour and deep fried
Paneer 65
Marinated with spices, dusted with chick peas & rice flour and deep fried
Baby Corn Manchuria
Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Baby Corn 65
Marinated with spices, dusted with chick peas & rice flour and deep fried
Non Veg Appetizers
Chicken Pakoda
Marinated chicken dipped in house spices and fried to perfection.
Pepper Chicken
Chicken fried with black pepper and special spices
Chicken Majestic
Deep fried chicken sautéed with yogurt, cumin, curry leaves, green chilies and cashews
Chicken Sukka
Well marinated and roasted chicken with ghee and house made Indian spices
Chicken 65
Tender fried chicken tossed in spiced yogurt sauce with curry leaves.
Chicken 555
Deep fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashews and house made sauce
Chilli Chicken
Well marinated Boneless chicken with Indian spices and sautéed with Indo-Chinese Chilli sauce.
Chicken Manchuria
Well marinated Boneless chicken with Indian spices and sautéed with chef made Manchurian sauce.
Chowrastha Special Chicken Drumsticks
Deep fried chicken Wings marinated with Home made batter and spices.
Chowrastha Special Chicken Momos
Momo stuffed with mix of Soft Juicy boneless Chicken, Onion &Coriander mixed with the Flavour of Indian spices
Goat Pepper Fry
Baby Goat fried with black pepper powder and special spices
Goat Sukka
Goat marinated with House spices and roasted on the grill with cashewnuts and some herbs.
Apollo Fish
Crispy fried fish tossed in a yogurt sauce with green chillies and curry leaves.
Chilli Fish
Fish sautéed with spices, house made. Chilli sauce and herbs.
Prawns 65
Deep fried marinated shrimp sautéed with chef made 65 sauce with curry leaves and chillies.
Veg Entrees
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with House spices, tomato, onion.
Aloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes and mild spices.
Navaratan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked with cottage cheese, cashews, raisins, turmeric and fenugreek leaves in a rich creamy gourmet sauce.
Tomato Dal
Loosened yellow Lentils cooked with spices, Tomato, green chili, cumins and onions.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with bell peppers, onions in tomato sauce with a touch of rich cream.
Malai Kofta
Fried vegetable balls simmered in mild creamy Shahi gravy
Paneer Butter Masala
Homemade cheese cubes & tomatoes cooked with house made spices, butter and creamy sauce
Kadai Paneer
Paneer cooked with fresh tomatoes, green pepper and ginger with house made sauce
Bendi Masala
Made with okra, onions, cubed tomatoes tossed with Indian spices.
Saag Paneer
Homemade Cheese cubes in a thick curry sauce based on fresh spinach
Aloo Gobi Saag
Cauliflower and Potatoes cooked with fresh spinach, spiced with ginger and garlic.
Dal Tadka
Yellow dal with onions and tomatoes and tempered with spices
Gutti Vankaya Curry ( Egg Plant Curry)
Small eggplant sautéed & cooked in mild sauce & spices in south Indian style
Mix Veg Korma
Authentic spicy curry cooked with mixed vegetables and traditional grounded masala.
Bendakaya Pulusu (Okra Pulusu)
Tender okra cooked in a tangy tamarind sauce & spices
Non Veg Entrees
Egg Curry
Boiled eggs simmered in a spicy, aromatic sauce of tomatoes, onions, and Indian spices
Egg Korma
A home style curry made with boiled eggs and onion gravy & Tamarind twist.
Kadai Chicken
Chicken Cooked with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and house made sauce and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender Chicken Breast grilled in a clay oven and then cooked in a light creamy Tomato sauce with Bell Peppers and Onions.
Butter Chicken
Tender Chicken thigh cooked in house made creamy sauce, butter and authentic Indian spices.
Chicken Chettinad
Boneless chicken curry cooked with South Indian Karaikudi Masala and herbs.
Madras Chicken Curry
Spicy and flavorful Indian curry made with tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich sauce of coconut milk, tomatoes, and aromatic spices
Chicken Vindaloo
Fantastic fiery red Indian curry dish cooked in vindaloo sauce made with red chilies, vinegar, garlic and home made spices.
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken cooked in creamy sauce and spinach and authentic Indian spices.
Andhra Chicken Curry
Chicken finished with homemade curry sauce in Andhra tradition.
Gongura Chicken
Boneless chicken curry cooked with a paste made of Tangy "Gongura Leaves" and other spices and herbs in South Indian style.
Goat Chettinad
Fiery and aromatic South Indian curry made with tender goat meat, roasted spices, coconut, and curry leaves
Andhra Goat Curry
Spicy and tangy Indian curry made with tender goat meat, onions, tomatoes, tamarind, and a blend of aromatic spices made in Andhra style
Madras Goat Curry
Spicy and flavorful South Indian curry made with tender goat meat cooked in a rich sauce of coconut milk, tomatoes, and aromatic spices
Goat Vindaloo
Fantastic fiery red Indian curry dish of tender bone in Goat cooked in vindaloo sauce made with red chilies, vinegar, garlic and house made spices.
Lamb Saag
Fresh Lamb Chunks Cooked in Special Creamy Spinach Sauce
Lamb Tikka Masala
Succulent pieces of marinated lamb, cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a blend of aromatic spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Tangy Indian curry made with tender lamb meat, vinegar, and a blend of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder
Gongura Goat Curry
Fresh Baby Goat curry cooked with a paste made of Tangy "Gongura Leaves" and other spices and herbs in South Indian style.
Shrimp Korma
Marinated shrimp cooked in freshly ground spices in onion and tomato gravy with house made sauce
Shrimp Masala
Marinated shrimp sautéed with ginger and cooked with our special sauce
Kerala Fish Curry
Spicy fish curry made with coconut milk, tamarind, and traditional Indian spices, originating from the coastal state of Kerala.
Tandoori/Kababs
Paneer Tikka Kabab
Marinated Indian Cottage Cheese grilled in a Tandoor (Clay Oven).
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Tender Chicken Breast Pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).
Chicken Hariyali Kabab
Chicken marinated with a special green chutney and yogurt sauce with house made spices.
Malai Chicken Kabab
Tender chicken marinated in creamy malai sauce and grilled in clay oven to perfection
Tandoori Chicken (Full)
Chicken Leg quarter marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices and cooked in Tandoor (clay oven) to perfection
Tandoori Chicken (Half)
Chicken Leg quarter marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices and cooked in Tandoor (clay oven) to perfection
Whole Fish Tandoori
Whole Pomfret fish marinated and cooked in a Tandoor Oven to perfection
Biryani
Veg Dum Biryani
Medley of green vegetables, basmati rice desi ghee, curd slow cooked (DUM) with authentic spices of India.
Avakai Veg Dum Biryani
Medley of green vegetables, basmati rice desi ghee, curd slowed cooked with house made spices and spicy mango pickle
Gongura Veg Dum Biryani
Medley of green vegetables, basmati rice desi ghee, curd and endless spices with sour red sorrel leaves slow cooked
Veg Kheema Biryani
100% vegan, good source of protein, contains soy and basmati rice.
Gutti Vankaya Biryani
Basmati rice desi ghee, curd and Egg plant slow cooked in house spices
Egg Biryani
Boiled Eggs cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and Spices
Paneer Biryani
Cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
Special marinated chicken and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with house made spices
Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani
Spicy marinated chicken and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with spicy mango pickle
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani
Spicy marinated chicken and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with sour red sorrel leaves
Vijayawada Special Boneless Biryani
Boneless chicken slow cooked in dum rice with house made spices.
Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani
Marinated baby goat and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with special house made spices
Avakai Goat Dum Biryani
Marinated baby goat and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with spicy mango pickle
Gongura Goat Dum Biryani
Marinated baby goat and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with sour red sorrel leaves
Lamb Biryani
Small pieces of baby lamb cooked with onions and chillies slow cooked with dum rice with house made spices
Fish Biryani
A spicy fish cooked in special Home made masala powder and slow cooked with Dum rice
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp and house made Indian Spices
Gongura Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp and sour red sorrel leaves
Biryani (Family Pack)
Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Avakai Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Veg Kheema Biryani (Family Pack)
Guthivankaya Biryani (Family Pack)
Egg Biryani (Family Pack)
Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Vijayawada Special Boneless Biryani (Family Pack)
Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Avakai Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)
Lamb Biryani (Family Pack)
Fish Biryani (Family Pack)
Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)
Gongura Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)
Breads
Chapati (2 Pieces)
Bread made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a griddle
Plain Naan
All Purpose flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven.
Tandoori Roti
Wheat flour dough rolled into roti and baked in tandoor clay oven
Garlic Naan
White flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven and topped with garlic.
Butter Naan
White flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven and topped with butter.
Bullet Naan
White flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven and topped with fresh green chili peppers
Onion Kulcha
Spiced onion filing stuffed in fresh dough rolled & baked in a tandoor clay oven.
Chaat
Pani Puri
Crispy-fried puffed balls with a side of potato, chickpeas, onions, spices and flavoured water
Samosa Chaat
Samosa served with hot chickpea curry, topped with yogurt, tamarind and finly chopped onions
Dahi Puri
Crispy-fried puffed balls filed with potato, chickpeas, onions, spices, yogurt, tamarind and mint
Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas curry served with puffy fried bread
Dahi Vada
A deep fried vada made out of rice and lentils and soaked in sweet tangy yogurt
Rice
Desserts
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chowrastha is a modern urban Indian Grill & Eatery. We offer a unique culinary experience where one finds a little bit of everything. Our Eatery menu is curated to bring exclusive street food and Authentic dishes from different districts of India.
5910 Ashworth Rd, West Desmoines, IA 50266