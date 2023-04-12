Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

5910 Ashworth Rd

West Desmoines, IA 50266

Soups & Salads

Chowrastha's Special Raita

$4.99

Homemade Yogurt With Onions, Cilantro, green Chillies and Black Pepper Powder

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Zesty fresh tomatoes and real cream create a truly comforting, velvety smooth tomato soup.

Rasam

$5.99

Tamarind Base with green Chilli, Pepper and garlic.

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Tossed salad with cucumbers and house dressing

Chicken Creamy Soup

$6.99

Soup made with Chicken, cream and garlic

Veg Hot & Sour Soup

$6.99

The Indo-Chinese aka Desi style hot and sour soup has a tomato and chili base broth. It has a characteristic vibrant red color.

Mutton Creamy Soup

$7.99

Soup made with baby goat, cream and garlic

Chicken Hot & Sour Soup

$6.99

South Indian Specials

Punugulu

$7.99

Fluffy fritters made of rice and black lentils batter, served with Peanut and tomato Chutney.

Steamed Idly

Steamed Idly

$8.99

Steamed rice patties, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Sambar Idly

Sambar Idly

$8.99

Idly soaked in lentil soup served with peanut and Tomato chutney

Thatte Idly

$8.99

Flattened and steamed rice patties, served with Chutney and Sambar

Mini Idly

$8.99

Bite-sized steamed rice patties, served with Chutney and Sambar

Medhu Vada

Medhu Vada

$8.99

Fried Lentil donuts served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato chutney and Sambar

Sambar Vada

$8.99

Vada soaked in lentil soup

Idly & Vada Combo

$8.99

Steamed rice patties and Fried Lentil doughnut, served with Peanut Chutney and Sambar

Poori

$9.99Out of stock

Deep fried thin whole wheat bread served with potato Masala

Mysore Bonda

Mysore Bonda

$9.99

Fried dumplings made with flour, yogurt and spices, served with Peanut Chutney, tomato Chutney and Sambar

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$9.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, served with Peanut Chutney, tomato chutney and Sambar

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Indian pancake made from ground lentils served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato chutney and sambar

Onion Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake topped with chopped Onions served with Peanut Chutney, tomato Chutney and Sambar

Onion & Chilli Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake topped with chopped Onions & green chillies, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Onion Dosa

Onion Dosa

$10.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with chopped Onions, served with Peanut chutney, tomato chutney and Sambar

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$10.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, Stuffed with Potato, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Onion Masala Dosa

Onion Masala Dosa

$10.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, Stuffed with chopped onions, Potato, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Ghee Dosa

$11.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with ghee, served with Tomato Chutney, Peanut Chutney and Sambar

Butter Dosa

$11.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with butter, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Guntur Karam Dosa

$11.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with ghee and housemade spice, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Egg Dosa

$11.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, spread with egg, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Paneer Burji Masala Dosa

Paneer Burji Masala Dosa

$12.99Out of stock

Thin Crèpe made with Rice and Lentil batter, topped with shredded Paneer, stuffed with Potato Masala, served with Peanut Chutney, Tomato Chutney and Sambar

Veg Appetizers

Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)

Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)

$4.99

A triangular fried pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas and spices.

Onion Samosa

Onion Samosa

$7.99

Crisp pastries stuffed with onions.

Veg Pakoda

Veg Pakoda

$9.99

veggies dusted with chick peas flour and deep fried

Onion Pakoda

Onion Pakoda

$9.99

Sliced onion dusted with chick peas flour and deep fried

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$9.99Out of stock

Pepper slices coated with chick peas flour deep fried

Mirchi Bajji

$9.99Out of stock

Pepper slices coated with chick peas flour deep fried

Onion Stuffed Mirchi Bajji

$10.99Out of stock

Pepper slices coated with chick peas flour deep fried and stuffed with onions, cilantro and housemade spice.

Chowrastha Special Veg Momos

$12.99

Momo stuffed with freshly chopped Vegetable’s (Onion, carrot, cabbage, beans & Coriander), herbs and Tinch of Spices

Veg Manchuria

Veg Manchuria

$12.99

Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Cottage cheese chunks tossed in sweet sour and spicy chilli sauce.

Veg 555

$12.99

Deep fried vegetables cooked in special house made sauce

Gobi Manchuria

Gobi Manchuria

$12.99

Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Paneer Manchuria

$12.99

Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$12.99

Marinated with spices, dusted with chick peas & rice flour and deep fried

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$12.99

Marinated with spices, dusted with chick peas & rice flour and deep fried

Baby Corn Manchuria

Baby Corn Manchuria

$12.99

Sautéed in a delicious sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Baby Corn 65

$12.99

Marinated with spices, dusted with chick peas & rice flour and deep fried

Non Veg Appetizers

Chicken Pakoda

Chicken Pakoda

$13.99

Marinated chicken dipped in house spices and fried to perfection.

Pepper Chicken

Pepper Chicken

$13.99

Chicken fried with black pepper and special spices

Chicken Majestic

$13.99

Deep fried chicken sautéed with yogurt, cumin, curry leaves, green chilies and cashews

Chicken Sukka

$13.99

Well marinated and roasted chicken with ghee and house made Indian spices

Chicken 65

$13.99

Tender fried chicken tossed in spiced yogurt sauce with curry leaves.

Chicken 555

$13.99

Deep fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashews and house made sauce

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Well marinated Boneless chicken with Indian spices and sautéed with Indo-Chinese Chilli sauce.

Chicken Manchuria

$13.99

Well marinated Boneless chicken with Indian spices and sautéed with chef made Manchurian sauce.

Chowrastha Special Chicken Drumsticks

$13.99

Deep fried chicken Wings marinated with Home made batter and spices.

Chowrastha Special Chicken Momos

$13.99

Momo stuffed with mix of Soft Juicy boneless Chicken, Onion &Coriander mixed with the Flavour of Indian spices

Goat Pepper Fry

$15.99

Baby Goat fried with black pepper powder and special spices

Goat Sukka

$15.99

Goat marinated with House spices and roasted on the grill with cashewnuts and some herbs.

Apollo Fish

$15.99

Crispy fried fish tossed in a yogurt sauce with green chillies and curry leaves.

Chilli Fish

$15.99

Fish sautéed with spices, house made. Chilli sauce and herbs.

Prawns 65

$15.99

Deep fried marinated shrimp sautéed with chef made 65 sauce with curry leaves and chillies.

Veg Entrees

Chana Masala

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with House spices, tomato, onion.

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes and mild spices.

Navaratan Korma

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with cottage cheese, cashews, raisins, turmeric and fenugreek leaves in a rich creamy gourmet sauce.

Tomato Dal

$12.99

Loosened yellow Lentils cooked with spices, Tomato, green chili, cumins and onions.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with bell peppers, onions in tomato sauce with a touch of rich cream.

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Fried vegetable balls simmered in mild creamy Shahi gravy

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Homemade cheese cubes & tomatoes cooked with house made spices, butter and creamy sauce

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Paneer cooked with fresh tomatoes, green pepper and ginger with house made sauce

Bendi Masala

$13.99

Made with okra, onions, cubed tomatoes tossed with Indian spices.

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Homemade Cheese cubes in a thick curry sauce based on fresh spinach

Aloo Gobi Saag

$13.99

Cauliflower and Potatoes cooked with fresh spinach, spiced with ginger and garlic.

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow dal with onions and tomatoes and tempered with spices

Gutti Vankaya Curry ( Egg Plant Curry)

$13.99

Small eggplant sautéed & cooked in mild sauce & spices in south Indian style

Mix Veg Korma

$13.99

Authentic spicy curry cooked with mixed vegetables and traditional grounded masala.

Bendakaya Pulusu (Okra Pulusu)

$13.99

Tender okra cooked in a tangy tamarind sauce & spices

Non Veg Entrees

Egg Curry

$12.99

Boiled eggs simmered in a spicy, aromatic sauce of tomatoes, onions, and Indian spices

Egg Korma

$12.99

A home style curry made with boiled eggs and onion gravy & Tamarind twist.

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Cooked with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and house made sauce and spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Tender Chicken Breast grilled in a clay oven and then cooked in a light creamy Tomato sauce with Bell Peppers and Onions.

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Tender Chicken thigh cooked in house made creamy sauce, butter and authentic Indian spices.

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

Boneless chicken curry cooked with South Indian Karaikudi Masala and herbs.

Madras Chicken Curry

$13.99

Spicy and flavorful Indian curry made with tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich sauce of coconut milk, tomatoes, and aromatic spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Fantastic fiery red Indian curry dish cooked in vindaloo sauce made with red chilies, vinegar, garlic and home made spices.

Chicken Saag

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked in creamy sauce and spinach and authentic Indian spices.

Andhra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken finished with homemade curry sauce in Andhra tradition.

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken curry cooked with a paste made of Tangy "Gongura Leaves" and other spices and herbs in South Indian style.

Goat Chettinad

$15.99

Fiery and aromatic South Indian curry made with tender goat meat, roasted spices, coconut, and curry leaves

Andhra Goat Curry

$15.99

Spicy and tangy Indian curry made with tender goat meat, onions, tomatoes, tamarind, and a blend of aromatic spices made in Andhra style

Madras Goat Curry

$15.99

Spicy and flavorful South Indian curry made with tender goat meat cooked in a rich sauce of coconut milk, tomatoes, and aromatic spices

Goat Vindaloo

$15.99

Fantastic fiery red Indian curry dish of tender bone in Goat cooked in vindaloo sauce made with red chilies, vinegar, garlic and house made spices.

Lamb Saag

$15.99

Fresh Lamb Chunks Cooked in Special Creamy Spinach Sauce

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.99

Succulent pieces of marinated lamb, cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a blend of aromatic spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Tangy Indian curry made with tender lamb meat, vinegar, and a blend of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder

Gongura Goat Curry

$15.99

Fresh Baby Goat curry cooked with a paste made of Tangy "Gongura Leaves" and other spices and herbs in South Indian style.

Shrimp Korma

$15.99

Marinated shrimp cooked in freshly ground spices in onion and tomato gravy with house made sauce

Shrimp Masala

$15.99

Marinated shrimp sautéed with ginger and cooked with our special sauce

Kerala Fish Curry

$15.99

Spicy fish curry made with coconut milk, tamarind, and traditional Indian spices, originating from the coastal state of Kerala.

Tandoori/Kababs

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Marinated Indian Cottage Cheese grilled in a Tandoor (Clay Oven).

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$14.99

Tender Chicken Breast Pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).

Chicken Hariyali Kabab

$14.99

Chicken marinated with a special green chutney and yogurt sauce with house made spices.

Malai Chicken Kabab

$14.99

Tender chicken marinated in creamy malai sauce and grilled in clay oven to perfection

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$19.99

Chicken Leg quarter marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices and cooked in Tandoor (clay oven) to perfection

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$14.99

Chicken Leg quarter marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices and cooked in Tandoor (clay oven) to perfection

Whole Fish Tandoori

$15.99Out of stock

Whole Pomfret fish marinated and cooked in a Tandoor Oven to perfection

Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Medley of green vegetables, basmati rice desi ghee, curd slow cooked (DUM) with authentic spices of India.

Avakai Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Medley of green vegetables, basmati rice desi ghee, curd slowed cooked with house made spices and spicy mango pickle

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Medley of green vegetables, basmati rice desi ghee, curd and endless spices with sour red sorrel leaves slow cooked

Veg Kheema Biryani

$14.99

100% vegan, good source of protein, contains soy and basmati rice.

Gutti Vankaya Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice desi ghee, curd and Egg plant slow cooked in house spices

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Boiled Eggs cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and Spices

Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Special marinated chicken and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with house made spices

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Spicy marinated chicken and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with spicy mango pickle

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Spicy marinated chicken and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with sour red sorrel leaves

Vijayawada Special Boneless Biryani

$14.99

Boneless chicken slow cooked in dum rice with house made spices.

Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Marinated baby goat and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with special house made spices

Avakai Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Marinated baby goat and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with spicy mango pickle

Gongura Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Marinated baby goat and saffron infused rice cooked on ‘dum’ or slow heat with sour red sorrel leaves

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Small pieces of baby lamb cooked with onions and chillies slow cooked with dum rice with house made spices

Fish Biryani

$15.99

A spicy fish cooked in special Home made masala powder and slow cooked with Dum rice

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with shrimp and house made Indian Spices

Gongura Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice cooked with shrimp and sour red sorrel leaves

Biryani (Family Pack)

Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.99

Avakai Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.99

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.99

Veg Kheema Biryani (Family Pack)

$35.99

Guthivankaya Biryani (Family Pack)

$32.99

Egg Biryani (Family Pack)

$32.99

Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)

$33.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$33.99

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$33.99

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$33.99

Vijayawada Special Boneless Biryani (Family Pack)

$34.99

Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Avakai Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Gongura Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Lamb Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Fish Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Gongura Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)

$37.99

Breads

Chapati (2 Pieces)

$2.99

Bread made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a griddle

Plain Naan

$2.99

All Purpose flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven.

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Wheat flour dough rolled into roti and baked in tandoor clay oven

Garlic Naan

$3.99

White flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven and topped with garlic.

Butter Naan

$3.99

White flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven and topped with butter.

Bullet Naan

$3.99

White flour dough mixed with milk & butter, baked in a tandoor clay oven and topped with fresh green chili peppers

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Spiced onion filing stuffed in fresh dough rolled & baked in a tandoor clay oven.

Chaat

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$7.99

Crispy-fried puffed balls with a side of potato, chickpeas, onions, spices and flavoured water

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Samosa served with hot chickpea curry, topped with yogurt, tamarind and finly chopped onions

Dahi Puri

$8.99

Crispy-fried puffed balls filed with potato, chickpeas, onions, spices, yogurt, tamarind and mint

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$12.99Out of stock

Chickpeas curry served with puffy fried bread

Dahi Vada

Dahi Vada

$8.99

A deep fried vada made out of rice and lentils and soaked in sweet tangy yogurt

Rice

Plain Rice

$2.99

Saffron Rice

$3.99

Bisi Bele Bhath

$8.99

Rice Cooked With Lentils And Mixed Vegetables and Ghee

Jeera Rice

$8.99

Curd Rice

$8.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Milk powder golden fry soft balls, soaked in cardamom flavored sweet syrup. Served warm.

Ras Malai

$4.99

Steam cheese dumpling soaked in saffron-rose flavoured creamy sauce.

Rasgulla

$4.99

Gajar Halwa

$4.99

Eggless Pastries

$2.99

Drinks

Kadak Chai (Tea)

$1.99

Desi chai with addition of spices.

Coke Products

$1.99

Thumbs up/Limca

$2.49

Indian special colas

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Guava Juice

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Mango & Yogurt Drink - Father of all the Smoothies.

Chikoo Milkshake

$4.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Salt Lassi

$4.99

Beers

Bottled Beer (12oz)

$3.99

Indian Beer (12oz)

$5.99

Indian Beer (24oz)

$7.99

Party Pack(12oz/6 )

$22.94

Desi Party Pack(12oz/6)

$33.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chowrastha is a modern urban Indian Grill & Eatery. We offer a unique culinary experience where one finds a little bit of everything. Our Eatery menu is curated to bring exclusive street food and Authentic dishes from different districts of India.

Website

Location

5910 Ashworth Rd, West Desmoines, IA 50266

Directions

