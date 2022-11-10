Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar -157 S Howard Street Ste #102

No reviews yet

-157 S Howard Street Ste #102

Spokane, WA 99201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pescado Tacos *GF
Carnitas Tacos
Baja Atun

Appetizers

Dorilocos

$12.00

This is Mexico City Street for the Adventurous. Chef Chad calls it " A High 5 in the mouth." *contains shellfish *contains peanuts

Guacamole

$12.00

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadiila

$5.00

Platano

$16.00

Tres Leche

$9.00

Oysters

Chef Shuck Roasted

$16.00

Ceviche

Mixto

$21.00

octopus + yellow fin tuna + shrimp + aguachile rojo + cucumber + chile peanut salsa + cilantro + pickled red onion + serrano chiles

Aguachile Verde

$17.00

shrimp + aguachile verde + cucumber + cilantro + serrano chiles + pickled chayote

Baja Atun

$19.00

yellow fin tuna + baja ponzu + cucumber + lime + cilantro + serrano chiles + pickled red onion

Mahi Mahi Cevechi

$18.00Out of stock

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

smoked and confit pork shoulder + cilantro + red onion + salsa rojo

Pescado Tacos *GF

$9.00

lavendar and chile spiced tilapia + cabbage + habanero crema + cilantro + red onion

Hongo Tacos

$10.00

Gobenedor

$12.00

Tostadas

Tuna Tuna Peanut

$16.00

raw & smoked yellow fin tuna + chile peanut salsa + serrano chiles + mayo + house-made corn tostada

Chayote Tostada (2) *GF/V

$13.00Out of stock

CW Spices

CW Spices (3) pack

$25.00

Brisket Bomb

$10.00

Flavor Hog

$10.00

Hot Bird

$10.00

Glassware

ZB Pint Glass (1)

$5.00

Hats

ZB Hat

$20.00

Raffle Tickets

Raffle Tickets

$1.00

Stickers

Chefs Shuck with Us

$2.00

ZB Stickers

$1.50

T- Shirts

Chefs Shuck with Us T-Shirt

$30.00

ZB - Navy / Yellow Prayer Flag T-Shirts

$20.00

Drinks

Beer & Shot

Mezcalroni

$12.00

Chef

N/A Beverage

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Horchata

$6.00

N/A Tepache

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

Limeade

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Limeade

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Wilderton Earthen

$10.00

Wilderton Lustre

$10.00

Soda Water

$1.50

La Fresa A Gria

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar specializes in coastal Mexican cuisine created by James Beard nominated Best Chef of Bravo Tv's Top Chef Season 13 Chad White and his talented culinary team. Come in and enjoy ceviche and tacos, oysters and tostadas inspired by the coastal regions of Mexico and Baja California. Refresh with some house-made margaritas, cocktails and an extensive list of Mexican agave spirits, wine and beer.

Location

-157 S Howard Street Ste #102, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Gallery
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar image
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar image
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar image

