Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar -157 S Howard Street Ste #102

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar specializes in coastal Mexican cuisine created by James Beard nominated Best Chef of Bravo Tv's Top Chef Season 13 Chad White and his talented culinary team. Come in and enjoy ceviche and tacos, oysters and tostadas inspired by the coastal regions of Mexico and Baja California. Refresh with some house-made margaritas, cocktails and an extensive list of Mexican agave spirits, wine and beer.