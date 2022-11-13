Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Lord Stanley's 108 N. Washington St. Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101

Spokane, WA 99201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Traditional Poutine

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Battered cheese curds straight from Wisconsin, served with ranch.

Chili

$5.00

House made. Black beans, tomato, cumin, garlic, oregano, topped with cheddar cheese and green onions. Cup or bowl.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fries

$7.50

One pound of Stanley fries baked in the oven.

Red Pepper Gouda Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted red bell peppers, smoked gouda, sweet basil leaves, crushed garlic, and fresh cream. Cup or bowl.

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Hummus with garlic oil drizzle, tapenade, carrots, celery, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, green olives, feta cheese, and sliced flatbread.

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Creamy white cheddar topped with parmesan cheese.

Wings

1 Pound Wings

1 Pound Wings

$12.00

1 pound of oven baked wings. Includes carrots and celery. Dipping sauces: buffalo, barbeque, nashville hot, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, salt & vinegar, thai peanut. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

2 Pound Wings

$22.00

2 pounds of oven baked wings. Includes carrots and celery. Dipping sauces: buffalo, barbeque, nashville hot, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, salt & vinegar, thai peanut. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Poutines

Traditional Poutine

Traditional Poutine

$14.00

Fries, brown gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds, topped with green onions.

Barbeque Poutine

$19.00

Fries, beef brisket OR pulled pork, BBQ sauce, brown gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds, pickled red onions and pickled jalepenos.

Poutine of the Blues

$18.00

Fries, diced chicken, melted blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions and diced tomatoes.

Southwest Poutine

$14.00

Fries, tomatillo verde slaw, pickled red onions, fire roasted red bell peppers, pepper jack cheese, cotija cheese, topped with lime crema sauce.

Flatbreads

Barbeque Flatbread

$17.00

Brisket OR pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, poblano avocado slaw, cilantro and green onions. Topped with lime crema sauce on a baked flatbread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$16.00

Diced chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, ranch, tomato, diced red onion, diced garlic and cilantro on a baked flatbread.

Reuben Flatbread

$17.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut. Topped with stone ground mustard and green onions on a baked flatbread.

Hummus Flatbread

$15.00

Hummus, guacamole, hard boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper and feta cheese placed on a baked flatbread.

Specialties

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, mayo, lettuce and sweet & spicy pickles. Served on a toasted pretzel bun. Your choice of side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Diced chicken breast, pepper jack cheese and poblano ranch. Served in a cilantro chickpea tortilla with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, sweet & spicy pickles and poblano ranch slaw. Served on a toasted pretzel bun. Your choice of side.

Seattle Kraken Dog

$15.00

Bavarian sausage stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos and bacon. Served on a pretzel bun. Topped with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard. Your choice of side. *unable to request without cream cheese, bacon or jalapeno.

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, pepperoncini, croutons and parmesan cheese. Mixed in caesar dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, black bean pico, tomato, black olive, cilantro, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese and tortilla chips. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and poblano ranch.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, caesar dressing, tomato, pepperoncini, croutons and parmesan cheese. Wrapped in a cilantro chickpea wrap. Your choice of side.

Barbeque WRAP

$18.00

Pulled pork OR brisket, BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, poblano ranch slaw, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, cilantro and green onions. Wrapped in a cilantro chickpea tortilla. Your choice of side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch WRAP

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, diced garlic, tomato, cilantro and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a cilantro chickpea tortilla. Your choice of side.

Hummus WRAP

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, hummus, guacamole, pickled red onions, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Wrapped in a cilantro chickpea tortilla. Your choice of side.

Greek WRAP

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Wrapped in a cilantro chickpea tortilla. Your choice of side.

Desserts

Puck Over Glass

$7.00

Chocolate puck (ding-dong) and Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream. Drizzled with caramel sauce.

Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Chicken

$3.00

Brisket

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$4.00

Plant Based Chicken

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Black Bean Pico

$0.50

Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Hot Blue Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Ketchup

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Pita Bread

$3.00

Ranch

$0.25

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Spokane's BEST hockey bar

Location

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Gallery
Lord Stanley's image
Lord Stanley's image
Lord Stanley's image

