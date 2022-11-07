A map showing the location of Onni INC. 8445 West Lawrence AvenueView gallery

Onni INC. 8445 West Lawrence Avenue

No reviews yet

8445 West Lawrence Avenue

Chicago, IL 60656

Call

Hours

Directions

Dorucak

Gurmanski Zora dorucak

$11.99

3 jaja po Zelji

Popara

$9.99

domaci hleb, sir, jaja, kajmak

Przenice

$6.99

ajvar, sir ili dzem

Crnogorski Kacamak

$12.49

sir, kajmak

Pita

$11.99

sir, meso, spanac, praziluk, pecurke

Komplet lepinja

$12.99

kajmak, jaje, prsuta, moca

Mekike

$6.49

Sir, ajvar ili dzem

Mekika punjena sirom

$6.49

Jogurt

$3.49

Zora sendvic

$14.00

Omlet 3 jaja

$12.00

Burek

$6.99

Predjela

Camac paprike

$12.00

Grilovana feta

$11.99

Sa paradajzom i paprikom

Meze Zora za 2 osobe

$27.99

Pecurke na zaru

$6.99

Pohovane paprike

$11.99

Sa jajima, sunkom i feta sirom

Pohovani kackavalj

$9.99

Pohovani patlidzan i tikvice

$11.99

Servirano sa pavlakom

Punjene pecurke

$10.99

Jaja, slanina, krem i parmezan sir

Zora slane palacinke

$14.99

Pavlaka, pecenica, suvi vrat i sir

Meze za 4 osobe

$58.00

Salate

Kiseli kupus

$10.00

krastavac salata

$6.99

Kupus salata

$5.49

Moravska salata

$8.99

paradajz, pecena paprika, praziluk

Paprike u pavlaci

$11.99

Paradajz salata

$6.99

Pecene paprike

$7.49

Sa belim lukom, slatke ili ljute

Ruska salata

$3.49

sopska salata

$8.99

paradajz, paprika, krastavac i feta

Spanac salata

$11.99

spanac, slaninica, jaja i gorgonzola

Srpska salata

$7.99

paradajz, paprika, krastavac, crni luk

Vitaminska salata

$9.99

zelena salata, kupus, paprika, sargarepa, crveni luk

zelena salata

$5.99

Zora Salata

$11.99

Zelena salata, krastavac, crni luk, avokado, masline, feta

Supe / corbe

Pileca supa sa knedlama

$5.99

Teleca corba bistra

$7.99

teleca corba krem

$7.99

Jagnjeca corba

$7.99

Kuvana jela

Corbast pasulj

$11.99

Slanina i suva rebra

Prebranac

$12.00

posni

Prebranac sa kobasicom

$15.00

Punjena paprika

$13.99

sluzen sa pireom

Boranija

$12.99

Gulas

$15.00

sluzen sa pireom

Sarma

$12.99

sluzena sa pireom

Musaka

$12.99

Kolenica

$15.00

Paprikas

$12.99

Jagnjetina ispod saca

$35.00

Jaretina ispod saca

$35.00

Teletina ispod saca

$35.00

Cufte

$12.99

Podvarak

$12.99

Sataras

$8.00

Prilozi

Pomfrit

$4.99

Grilovano povrce

$6.99

Krompir pire

$3.99

Urnebes

$3.00

Ljutenica

$3.00

Feta sir Roussas

$8.00

Pomfrit sa sirom

$6.99

Pirinac

$3.00

Kajmak

$2.99

Ajvar

$3.00

Feta sir

$4.99

Jela sa rostilja

Pljeskavica 350gr

$15.00

Pljeskavica 450

$23.00

Punjena pljeskavica

$18.00

sa mocarelom

Leskovacki ustipak

$16.99

Govedina, kackavalj, zacini, luk, kajmak, paradajz

Bela vesalica

$15.99

Dimljeni pileci batak

$13.00

Piletina sa pecurkama

$15.99

Beli sos, krompir pire

Svinjski raznjic

$15.99

Cevapi 5kom

$10.99

Cevapi 10 kom

$16.99

Gurmanska pleskavica 350 gr

$18.00

Govedina, slanina, luk i kackavalj

Gurmanska pljeskavica 450gr

$25.00

Govedina, slanina, luk i kackavalj

Rolovana vesalica

$22.99

Kackavalj, slanina

Domaca kobasica

$15.99

Karadjordjeva snicla

$21.00

Pomfrit, tartar sos, limun, luk

Piletina Zora

$16.99

Sir, Sunka, krastavcic/ Pohovano

Mix Za 2 osobe

$38.99

pljeskavica, Cevapi, kobasice, piletina i raznjic

Mix za 4 osobe

$75.99

Pastrmka

$23.99

Grilovano povrce, pire ili pomfrit

Pileci raznjic

$12.99

Dimljena vesalica

$17.99

Dodaci

Kobasica

$3.00

Pecenica

$3.00

Pecurke

$3.00

Pire krompir

$3.00

Sataras

$3.00

Sir

$3.00

Sunka

$3.00

Proja

$5.00

Deserti

Slatka palacinka

$8.49

nutella, eurokrem, plazma, dzemovi

Ledena kocka

$7.99

Tulumba

$5.49

Tiramisu

$7.99

Baklava

$4.49

Selekcija sireva

$15.00

Rafaello

$7.99

Ferrerro rocher

$7.99

Nutella cake

$7.99

Cheesecake cup

$7.99

Home made cheesecake

$7.99

Tres leches

$7.99

Beer

Modello

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Jelen

$6.00

Jagodinsko

$6.00

Niksicko

$6.00

Lav

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Zajecarsko

$6.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.50

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.50

Ciroc

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$5.50

Gordons

$5.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Don Julio

$7.50

Whiskey

Macallan

$12.00

Glenfidich 12

$10.00

Glenlivet

$11.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Glenfidich 15

$11.00

Jameson blk barrel

$10.50

Jack Daniels Single barrel

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$8.50

Chivas Regal 18

$11.50

Johnnie Walker blk

$8.50

Johnnie Walker blue

$20.50

Scotch/Bourbon

4 Rouses

$10.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Rakije

Zaric Kajsija

$5.50

Zaric sljiva

$5.50

Zaric kruska

$5.50

Zaric Medovaca

$5.50

Zaric visnja

$5.50

Zaric Dunja

$5.50

Zaric Malina

$9.50

Gruzanska Nit sljiva

$6.50

Gruzanska nit dunja

$6.50

Gruzanska nit kruska

$6.50

Zuta osa Superior

$8.50

Zuta osa Superior

$7.50

Bela osa

$7.50

Takovo dunja

$5.50

Takovo Viljemovka

$5.50

Loza Tikves

$5.50

Loza Montenegro

$5.50

Vinjak Rubin

$6.50

Zlatni Pevac

$9.50

Zlatni Pevac Dunja

$9.50

Zlatni Pevac GOLD

$15.00

Sokolova Dunja

$6.00

Sokolova Medena

$6.00

Sokolova Viljemovka

$6.00

Stefan Nemanja kruska

$10.50

Stefan Nemanja Sljiva

$10.50

Zlatna not Gruzanska

$10.00

Stefan Nemanja dunja

$10.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.50

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.50

Remy Martin

$11.50

Courvoisier

$8.50

Jeggermaister

$6.00

Gorki List

$6.50

Baileys

$6.50

GLS Red Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon Radovanovic

$10.50

GLS Cabernet sauvignon Plantaze

$10.50

GLS Zivot tece Blend Zvonko Bogdan

$10.50

GLS Markovic Pinot Noir

$8.50

GLS Markovic Merlot

$8.50

GLS Markovic Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

GLS Vranac

$8.40

GLS Vranac Procorde

$8.50

GLS White Wine

GLS Chardonay Radovanovic

$8.50

GLS Chardonay Zvonko Bogdan

$8.50

GLS Tamjanika Kalem

$10.50

GLS 8 Tamburasa Zvonko Bogdan

$8.50

GLS Sauvignon Blanc Zvonko Bogdan

$8.50

GLS Pinot Grigio Blossom

$10.50

Reistling

$8.00

Grasevina

$8.00

GLS Rose Wine

GLS Sec Zvonko Bogdan

$10.50

GLS Rose Zvonko Bogdan

$8.50

GLS Rose Radovanovic

$8.50

GLS Tikves

$8.50

GLS Champagne

GLS Prosecco

$8.50

GLS Moscato

$8.50

BTL White Wine

BTL Chardonay Radovanovic

$50.00

BTL Chardonay Kovacevic

$95.00

BTL Chardonay Zvonko Bogdan

$50.00

BTL Tamjanika Kalem

$55.00

BTL 8 Tamburasa Zvonko Bogdan

$50.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Zvonko Bogdan

$50.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Blossom

$85.00

Tamjanika

$55.00

BTL Rose Wine

BTL Sec Zvonko Bogdan

$55.00

BTL Rose Zvonko Bogdan

$45.00

BTL Rose Radovanovic

$45.00

BTL Tikves

$45.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Radovanovic

$55.00

BTL Cabernet sauvignon Plantaze

$55.00

BTL Zivot tece Blend Zvonko Bogdan

$55.00

BTL Couve No.1

$70.00

BTL Markovic Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Markovic Merlot

$45.00

BTL Markovic Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Vranac

$40.00

BTL Vranac Procorde

$45.00

BTL Kovacevic Aurelius

$65.00

BTL Champagne

BTL Prosecco

$49.50

BTL Moet Chandone

$135.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$385.00

BTL Moscato

$49.50

N/A Bevs

Coca Cola

$4.50

Coca Cola 0

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Kokta

$4.00

Schweeps Bitter lemon

$4.00

Schweeps Bitter Tonic

$4.00

Schweeps Tangerine

$4.00

San Pellegrino sa ukusom

$3.50

Orangina

$4.50

Guarana

$5.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Knjaz Milos 0.25 ml

$3.50

Knjaz Milos 780ml

$8.00

Remix Knjaz Milos

$3.50

Fructal

$4.00

Limunada

$4.50

Narandza

$3.50

Brusnica

$3.50

Srpska kafa

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso Julius short

$4.00

esspresso Julius long

$4.50

doublle espresso

$5.00

doublle espresso

$6.00

Nesscaffee

$5.50

Caj

$3.50

Aqua pana / mountain spring

$2.50

Late

$5.00

Cedevita

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8445 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656

Directions

