Zundo - Lexington 127 W tiverton way #184

127 W tiverton way #184

Lexington, KY 40503

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen
Miso Ramen

Starters

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled Soybeans

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Deep-fried Soft Crab

Tako Yaki

$9.00

Wheat Flour Ball with Octopus

Jumbo Ebi Shumai

$8.00

Steamed Giant Shrimp Dumpling

Kurobuta Sausage

$8.00

Broiled Japanese Prime Pork Sausage

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Homemade pan-fried pork dumplings

Tatsuta-Age

$8.00

Deep-fried chicken marinated in soy sauce

Chashu Bun

$8.00

Pork belly bun

Geso Karaage

$8.00

Deep-fried squid legs

Kaki Fry

$11.00

Deep fried oyster buns

Chicken Bun

$8.00

Deep-fried chicken in a bun with Japanese

Saba Shio

$10.00

Gindara Saikyo Yaki

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts Tempara

$10.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.00

Ponzu/Yuzu

Salmon Tatki

$13.00

Seared Salmon with spicy kani, tomato, tobiko, wasabi yuzu