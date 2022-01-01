Go
Orenji Sushi & Noodles

Now Deliver !
Open daily 11am-9pm
Family owned and operated since 2017

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

5625 221st Pl SE #120 • $$

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.
Gyoza 12$12.90
Best way to enjoy dumpling. A thin dough with crispy bottom.
Edamame$5.90
Steamed soy beans, sprinkled with salt
5-Alarms$14.90
Signature bone and chicken broth cooked with various levels of Asian spices, chilies, sesame and peanut. paired with thick noodles, topped with delicious pork chashu, kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallions, naruto (fish cake), crispy garlic, sesame seeds, jalapeno pepper. Try it and add a Soft boiled egg! CONTAINS PEANUT!
Tonkotsu$13.50
Our signature chicken and pork bone broth , thin noodles, pork chashu, kikurage mushroom, bamboo shoot, half soft-boiled egg, scallions, sesame seeds and fish cake.
Yes, Please include chopsticks
Please add this item to your cart so we will include a pair of chopsticks for you. Thank you !
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
California roll$8.00
Orenji Dragon$16.00
Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, krab
Top: seared salmon with spicy aioli, tobiko, unagi sauce and scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5625 221st Pl SE #120

Issaquah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:10 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:10 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:10 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:10 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:10 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:10 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:10 pm
Neighborhood Map

