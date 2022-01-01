Go
Otto Pint

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

1100 Oakridge Dr • $$

Avg 3.7 (259 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Drew$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and red onion
Caesar$7.00
12" Pizza$8.50
Go ahead and build the pizza of your dreams by selecting from the ingredients listed below.
The Ziggy$13.00
Garlic olive oil, spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, balsamic, basil
The Riviera$14.00
Spanish chorizo, pepperoni, salami, feta, diced tomatoes
Margherita$12.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Hot Momma$13.00
Honey Sriracha, jalapeños, bacon, chicken breast, chili flake
1/2 Caesar$4.00
Chicken Pesto$12.00
Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart
The Galileo$13.00
Garlic Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto. Topped with fresh spring mix, fresh tomatoes, roasted tomato vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1100 Oakridge Dr

Fort Collins CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

