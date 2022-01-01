Go
Ovenbird Cafe

bakeshop . cafe . take-away

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

105 Trapelo Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl (veg)$16.00
farro, frisée, baby arugula, roasted asparagus, marinated mushrooms, parmesan crisps, rhubarb vinaigrette
Chicken Piccata Sandwich$15.00
warmed baguette, lemon aioli, baby arugula
Ovenbird Roasted Chicken$13.00
house seasoned dry-brined freebird chicken, slow roasted, herb butter basted, country gravy
Tuna and Avocado$14.00
pressed on country white with fontina cheese & avocado
California Turkey Club$14.00
house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, smoked bacon, gruyere, lemon aioli on toasted french pullman.
Cupcakes$3.50
red velvet, devil's food, white velvet, gluten free vanilla (+ .50)
Savory Breakfast$9.00
cheddar & herb biscuit, fontina cheese, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon or ham
Ovenbird Reuben$15.00
Montreal slow cooked brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, tangy russian dressing, grilled rye
Cookies$2.75
Southwest Cobb (gf)$16.00
mixed greens, gorgonzola, avocado, cherry tomato, roasted corn, black beans w/ cumin, hb egg, citrus vinaigrette.
Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

105 Trapelo Rd

Belmont MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
