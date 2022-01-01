Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Paducah
/
Paducah
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Paducah restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA
Rocket Fired Pizza
3235 Olivet Church Road, Paducah
Avg 4.7
(911 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks 4 pieces w/marinara
$3.59
More about Rocket Fired Pizza
Jbella's Pizzeria
2805 lone oak rd, Paducah
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$6.99
More about Jbella's Pizzeria
