Salmon in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs restaurants
Pagosa Springs restaurants that serve salmon

Pagosa Brewing & Grill

118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS

Avg 4 (2959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos$13.95
street taco sized corn tortillas + grilled wild caught salmon + shredded cabbage + cotija cheese + peach salsa + avocado
pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, GROG Ale, and Soaker's Stout
Beer-Battered Salmon Fish + Chips$18.95
2 pieces wild-caught salmon + beer battered fries + remoulade sauce + coleslaw
pairs with our Kayaker Cream Ale, IPAs, Stouts, Carmenet Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio
Lone Spur Cafe

135 Country Center Drive Unit A, Pagosa Springs

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
