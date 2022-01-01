Salmon in Pagosa Springs
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pagosa Brewing & Grill
118 N Pagosa Blvd, PAGOSA SPRINGS
|Three Grilled Salmon Street Tacos
|$13.95
street taco sized corn tortillas + grilled wild caught salmon + shredded cabbage + cotija cheese + peach salsa + avocado
.
pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Rodeo Rider Red, GROG Ale, and Soaker's Stout
|Beer-Battered Salmon Fish + Chips
|$18.95
2 pieces wild-caught salmon + beer battered fries + remoulade sauce + coleslaw
.
pairs with our Kayaker Cream Ale, IPAs, Stouts, Carmenet Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio