Go
Toast

Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge

Authentic Venezuelan restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tequenos$6.98
Garlic Sauce 4 Oz$1.98
Garlic and cilantro sauce. 4 onzas (Contains Mayonnaise)
Empanada de Pollo (Shredded Chicken)$3.58
Empanada Queso (Cheese)$3.48
Arepa Pelua$8.98
Grilled or Fried corn dough patty stuffed with Shredded Beef and Muenster Cheese.
Empanada Carne Molida (Ground Beef)$3.68
Pink Sauce 4 Oz$1.98
Mayonnaise and ketchup mix with our special seasoning.
4 Onzas
Traditional Pabellon$13.98
Shredded Beef, Black beans with cheese, white rice and fried sweet plantains.
Yucca Fries$3.48
Empanadas Pabellon$5.48
See full menu

Location

1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pleasure House Brewing

No reviews yet

We were Shore Drive’s first brewing company. Now we are on Pleasure House Road!
At Pleasure House Brewing we are passionate about two things: making great beer and serving our community!
All 15 taps pour beer made right here in house! We rotate through new and familiar recipes, so there’s almost always something for everyone.
We also believe that great beer is even better in great company. So take advantage of our free wi­fi to finish that report or to report your next favorite brew. And when it's time to 'unplug', we have dart bpards, full size shuffleboard table, games, great music, and even a few TVs to enjoy with your friends­­ old and new.
What could make all this better? Enjoying great beer & great friends... for a great cause! We are proud of our events with wonderful non-profits like Salvage USA, CHKD, & Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If you have a group or an idea, don't be afraid to ask if we can help!
See you soon!
Kevin, Tim, Alex & Drew

La Herradura

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

1608 Crafthouse

No reviews yet

1608 Crafthouse is a chef driven restaurant that features sustainable, local product from the Chesapeake Bay/Mid Atlantic region. To wet your whistle we offer an extensive variety of local /regional craft beers as well we hand crafted elixers aand a small but varied wine list.
Unexpected quality in a medium priced restaurant.....that's what you can expect at 1608.

Sal's NY Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic New York Style Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston