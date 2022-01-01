Go
Palm Thai Restaurant

75 Main Street

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle$15.95
Stir fried flat noodle with your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or squid, egg, fresh chili, garlic, onion, carrot, pepper, tomato and Thai basil.
Wild Ginger$15.95
Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, mushroom, carrot, onion, pepper and scallion.
Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)$6.95
A savory hot and sour soup w/ mushrooms, traditionally seasoned w/ lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, chili and lime juice. Choices of chicken, shrimp, vegetable or tofu.
Chicken Sate$8.95
Grilled marinated chicken on skewer, coriander and lemongrass served w/ house peanut sauce.
(Gluten free)
Papaya Salad$12.95
Green papaya with shrimp, tomato, green bean, carrot, peanut and chili lime dressing
Authentic Old School Pad Thai$15.95
Rice noodle, special Pad Thai sauce, farm eggs, peanuts, sweet turnip , scallion, bean sprout and tofu. Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp.
Location

75 Main Street

Madison NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
