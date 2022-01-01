Go
Pane's Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

984 Payne Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 - 1/2 Sheet Pizza Special$12.99
1/2 Sheet Pizza (12-slice) with cheese.
Gnocchi$18.99
Made especially for us - a rich pasta dish made of flour, egg, and potato. Served in our tomato sauce
Homemade Baked Lasagna$18.99
Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, ricotta, mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
Broiled Haddock$17.99
Moist and flaky fish, laced with lemon butter.
Chicken Parm Meal Deal #2$43.99
- 5 Cutlets Chicken Parmesan
- Italian Bread
- Choice of Chef or Caesar Salad
- Choice of 1 side: Cavatappi Alfredo, Penne in Tomato Sauce, or Broccoli.
- Add 6 cannolis for $9.99
Serves up to 5 people
Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Lightly breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti.
Fish Fry$15.99
A generous 14 oz. portion of lightly battered haddock served with French fries and coleslaw.
French Onion Au Gratin Bowl$8.49
Our signature, traditional French onion soup baked with cheese until golden brown.
Baked Italian Bread$3.79
French Onion Au Gratin Cup$6.99
Our signature, traditional French onion soup baked with cheese until golden brown.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

984 Payne Ave

North Tonawanda NY

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
