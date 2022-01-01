Go
Toast
  • /
  • Columbus
  • /
  • Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

138 Graceland Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$12.89
Two smash-cooked patties made your way! Choose one cheese and any toppings. You never know if it might end up on the permanent menu!
CHIMI BURGER$12.89
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
GRACIE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.79
Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and Applewood bacon on a butter-toasted bun.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.29
Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
SALMON BLT$13.99
Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.
BACON CHEESE BURGER$12.89
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.
HOUSE MADE TOTS$8.99
Freshly grated russet potatoes combined with onion, salt, pepper and fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade garlic aioli.
ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.
BUCKEYE BITES$7.99
Pretzel "Buckeyes" baked to a golden brown and served with sharp cheddar cheese sauce for dipping.
See full menu

Location

138 Graceland Blvd

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

HotDog Wallys 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tee Jaye's #21

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GD Ritzys

No reviews yet

First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston