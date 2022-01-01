Go
Pearl's Bagels

Now open 7 days a week! On busy weekends we may have to turn off online ordering in order to better serve our in-person customers. We are always open for walk-in orders and try to move the line as quickly as possible!

1017 7th St., NW.

Popular Items

Classic Lox$9.75
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
The Frenchie$10.00
Ham, cage-free eggs and gruyere cheese with Grey Poupon dijon mustard.
Everything Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
Build Your Own$2.00
Choose your bagel, spread and add-ons!
Egg and Cheese$7.00
Cage-free eggs and Tillamook sharp yellow cheddar.
Cold Brew$5.00
16 oz cup of house-made Small World cold brew over ice.
Plain Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz container
Plain Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
Sesame Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
Pharmacy Special$7.75
Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese, Epic Curing Naked Bacon, Slice of Tomato
Location

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
