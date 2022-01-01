Go
Toast

Peel Edwardsville

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

32 South State Route 157

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza*$16.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Formaggio Pizza*$16.00
Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.
K-Cheese Pizza$6.00
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
12 Wings*$24.00
A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.
Side-Ranch$0.50
our infamous ranch dressing
Prosciutto Involtini*$16.00
involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, fresh basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream, and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil
6 Wings*$12.00
A healthier approach to wings. Six house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.
BYO Pizza*$14.00
Includes sauce, mozzarella. Add any toppings you would like (extra charge).
Buffalo Pizza*$17.00
Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery.
Side House Salad*$10.00
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
See full menu

Location

32 South State Route 157

Edwardsville IL

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Sneaky's Burger Truck

No reviews yet

A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!

Sacred Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

222 Artisan Bakery

No reviews yet

Located on Edwardsville's Main Street, Artisan 222 is a shop like no other. Serving up some of the best roasted coffee as well as amazing breads, sandwiches, and even pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston