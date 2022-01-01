Go
Perenn Bakery

A LOCAL NEIGHBORHOOD BAKERY.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.*

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110

SPECIAL - Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$5.75
Cobb Salad$17.00
Daily Greens, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Soft Boiled Egg, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Chive, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette
Nicoise$18.00
Olive Oil Poached Salmon, Soft Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Haricot Vert, Potato, Cherry Tomato, Olive, Radish, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette
Crispy Brunch Potatoes$18.00
CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES, BACON JAM, TRUFFLE SALT, FRIED EGG, PECORINO, CREME FRAICHE, CHIVES
Breakfast Sandwich$10.25
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMELIZED ONIONS
Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
Italian$18.00
Prosciutto Cotto, Salami, Duke's Mayo, Dijon, Dressed Arugula, Mortadella, Capponata, Provolone, Served on Schiacciata Bread
Latte$5.25
Granola Bowl$13.00
House-made Granola, Whole Milk Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Nut Butter
Perenn Kale Salad$18.00
KALE, TAHINI LEMON VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ZA'ATAR CHICKPEAS, AVOCADO, DRIED CRANBERRY, RED ONION, SLICED LEMON
7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110

Reno NV

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
