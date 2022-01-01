Phat Bites2
Come in and enjoy!
2730 Lebanon Pike suite b
Location
2730 Lebanon Pike suite b
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Party Fowl
Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
Uncle Bud's Food Truck
Come out and enjoy!
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
We're a down-home family restaurant serving world-famous catfish, chicken and seafood.
We pride ourselves on good food and good service. Come see us!
Little Harpeth Brewing
Come in and enjoy!