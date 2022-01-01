Go
Toast

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4335 PERKINS RD • $$

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles
Trout Almandine$19.99
Pan-sautéed speckled trout topped with roasted almonds, lemon butter and asparagus.
Ms. Pam's Combo$24.99
Your choice of two of the following: fried shrimp (6), fried oysters (6) or fried catfish strips (5).
Sensation Salad$6.99
Romaine tossed with a tangy vinaigrette of Romano, gorgonzola, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic and olive oil. Topped with toasted almonds.
Catfish Jeannine$21.99
Grilled catfish fillet or fried catfish strips topped with crawfish étouffée. Served over rice
Small Catfish$9.99
5 Pieces of Catfish served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies
Meatball Po-Boy$13.99
Century-old Piazza family recipe made fresh in our kitchen, topped with provolone and red gravy on the side.
Seafood Gumbo$7.99
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine tossed with a classic dressing of egg yolks, Dijon, garlic, anchovy, vinegar and olive oil. Tossed with Parmesan and croutons.
French Fries$2.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4335 PERKINS RD

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruby Slipper Cafe

No reviews yet

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; downtown Pensacola, FL and Destin, FL!

Acme Oyster House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juban's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come enjoy!

FRESHJUNKIE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston