Go
Toast

Piece Out

Italian style comfort foods and craft beverages made from high quality, fresh ingredients served in our friendly and casual full service restaurant or packaged for take out

2419 mount Vernon ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LG Wings$13.00
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
12" Piece Out$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
16" Piece Out$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
Slice Detroit Pepperoni$5.00
LG Caesar$9.00
crisp hearts of romaine, Grana parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
16" NY Style CYO Cheese Pizza$16.00
12" NY Style CYO Cheese Pizza$11.00
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
bites of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.
Whole Detroit "Piece Out"$20.00
pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and hot Italian sausage baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza
LG Greek Salad$10.00
fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and feta tossed with our Greek vinaigrette atop a small bed of mixed greens.
See full menu

Location

2419 mount Vernon ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pork Barrel BBQ

No reviews yet

Your favorite neighborhood bar and BBQ joint—Alexandria's favorite BBQ for almost a decade. Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria

Stracci Pizza

No reviews yet

Stracci Pizza offers Roman-style pizza with freshly made cheese and seasonal ingredients in Alexandria, VA.

The Sushi Bar Del Ray

No reviews yet

Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, VA, the sushi bar provides a cozy lounge-like escape.

Del Ray Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Please call for complex orders. 703-549-2999

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston