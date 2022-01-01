Pie-o-neer Pizza
Customize your pizza with our organic and natural ingredients
1170 Amphibious Drive
Popular Items
Location
1170 Amphibious Drive
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
1608 Crafthouse
1608 Crafthouse is a chef driven restaurant that features sustainable, local product from the Chesapeake Bay/Mid Atlantic region. To wet your whistle we offer an extensive variety of local /regional craft beers as well we hand crafted elixers aand a small but varied wine list.
Unexpected quality in a medium priced restaurant.....that's what you can expect at 1608.
Pleasure House Brewing
We were Shore Drive’s first brewing company. Now we are on Pleasure House Road!
At Pleasure House Brewing we are passionate about two things: making great beer and serving our community!
All 15 taps pour beer made right here in house! We rotate through new and familiar recipes, so there’s almost always something for everyone.
We also believe that great beer is even better in great company. So take advantage of our free wifi to finish that report or to report your next favorite brew. And when it's time to 'unplug', we have dart bpards, full size shuffleboard table, games, great music, and even a few TVs to enjoy with your friends old and new.
What could make all this better? Enjoying great beer & great friends... for a great cause! We are proud of our events with wonderful non-profits like Salvage USA, CHKD, & Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If you have a group or an idea, don't be afraid to ask if we can help!
See you soon!
Kevin, Tim, Alex & Drew
La Herradura
Come on in and enjoy!
Sal's NY Pizza
Authentic New York Style Pizza