Pine Room
Enjoy a high quality neighborhood restaurant in Harrods Creek.
6325 River Rd.
Popular Items
Location
Prospect KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
