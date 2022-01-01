Go
Enjoy a high quality neighborhood restaurant in Harrods Creek.

6325 River Rd.

Popular Items

CHEESE BURGER$7.00
cheese burger, toasted bun
served with sides of steamed vegetables and apple slices
FRITES$5.00
frites, parmesan reggiano
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$21.00
mashed potatoes, braised greens,
honey hot sauce, buttermilk black pepper biscuit
PINE ROOM BURGER$17.00
Kenny's KY Nena cheese, onion jam,
Habagardill spicy pickle, dijonnaise,
buttered potato bun
SALMON$30.00
pan seared salmon, sorghum ragout,
rainbow chard, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper sauce
SIMPLE SALAD$7.00
radish, sherry shallot vinaigrette,
crispy shallots *add chicken $6, shrimp $9
CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
crispy chicken fingers -GF
served with sides of steamed vegetables and apple slices
SQUASH CROQUETTES$11.00
yellow squash, zucchini, micro greens, comeback sauce -GF, V
PINE ROOM NACHOS$14.00
corn tortillas, roasted pepper queso, grilled hearts of palm, queso cotija, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, pickled cabbage
-GF, V
*add grilled chicken $6
CAULIFLOWER$9.00
crispy cauliflower, sorghum hoisin glaze, scallions, puffed grains - GF, V
Location

6325 River Rd.

Prospect KY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
