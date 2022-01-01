Go
Atlantic Pints

Come in and enjoy, WHERE THE GOOD TIMES FLOW

2314 Atlantic Avenue

Popular Items

FISH TACO$15.99
Fresh grouper lightly breaded, golden fried, in a flour tortilla with an apple slaw, fresh pico, and cheddar cheese, topped with homemade key lime sauce. served with hushpuppies.
AP French Dip$16.99
Fresh shaved marinated ribeye, seared to perfection, topped with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions served with homemade au jus on a toasted hoagie roll.
Pint Burger$13.99
8oz, freshly ground angus burger, grilled to perfection, with lettuce and tomato, on a stout beer infused bun. served with fresh cut fries.
Grilled Octopus Bowl$17.99
Fresh grilled octopus, served over jasmine rice and seaweed salad, topped with onions and tomatoes, with a smoked avocado dressing.
Hushpuppies$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
Location

2314 Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
