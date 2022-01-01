Go
PIZZA ROX

🍕Artisan-Style
🌿Organic, Non-GMO, & Locally Sourced Ingredients
🍻Craft Beer & Wine come in and enjoy!

1880 N Congress Ave #150

Popular Items

I WANNA ROX - Margherita$10.00
MARGHERITA - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil Leaves, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Parmigiano Reggiano
NEW -ATOMIC PUNK - Hawaiian Pizza with Hot Honey$11.00
HAWAIIAN - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Ham & Fresh-Cut Pineapple with Mike's Chili Infused Hot Honey
CALIFORNICATION - Prosciutto & Arugula$12.00
PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Build Your Own Pizza$11.95
Build Your Pizza - includes up to 4 Toppings
HOTLINE BLING! - Bianca "White" Pizza Special$11.00
Bianca Pizza - Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Italian Sausage, Grass-Fed Meatballs (Gluten Free), Red Roasted Tomatoes, Organic Spinach, Roasted Garlic, (Finished) with Basil Pesto Drizzle
LIKE A VIRGIN - Cheese$7.00
CHEESE - San Marzano Hand-Crushed Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
10 Brick Oven Chicken Wings$18.49
Brick Oven Chicken Wings (10 piece)
Build Your Own Organic Salad$9.00
Build Your Own Salad
MY SHARONA - Cheesy Garlic Bread ROX STIX$4.00
MY SHARONA -Cheesy Garlic Bread ROX STIX - Garlic, Herbs & Cheese ROX STIX
SUPER FREAK - BBQ Chicken$10.00
BBQ CHICKEN - BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro & BBQ Drizzle
Boynton Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

