Go
Toast

399 S Oyster Bay Road

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

399 S Oyster Bay Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

399 S Oyster Bay Road

Plainview NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Morrison's

No reviews yet

Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

No reviews yet

Exotic Flavors Quality Ingredients - Sawasdee Not Your Neighborhood Thai

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston