PLANTA

PLANTA's vision goes beyond taking animals off the plate — it exists to bring guests an uncompromising restaurant experience that champions environmental sustainability. Under chef David lee, PLANTA proudly offers fare that uses high-quality ingredients from ethical suppliers.

700 S Rosemary Avenue

Popular Items

BROWNIE SUNDAE*$14.00
Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, coconut cream, candied macadamia nuts, and hot fudge (contains nuts and gluten)
FRENCH FRIES*$8.00
CAULIFLOWER TOTS*$11.75
lemon aioli, truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
TORCHED PRESSED SUSHI*$16.75
Avocado, Miso Truffle Glaze (Contains Soy)
CRISPY RICE*$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (contains soy)
FULLY LOADED NACHOS*$17.95
queso, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled onion, jalapeño, cilantro
CALIFORNIA ROLL*$16.75
Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)
BANG BANG BROCCOLI*$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)
DRAGON ROLL*$16.25
Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)
RAINBOW ROLL*$16.25
Ahi Watermelon, Slaw, Avocado, Gochujang, Peanuts (Contains Nuts)
700 S Rosemary Avenue

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
