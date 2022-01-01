PLANTA
PLANTA's vision goes beyond taking animals off the plate — it exists to bring guests an uncompromising restaurant experience that champions environmental sustainability. Under chef David lee, PLANTA proudly offers fare that uses high-quality ingredients from ethical suppliers.
700 S Rosemary Avenue
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
