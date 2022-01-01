The Plantation House
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:59 am
Location
2000 Plantation Club Drive, Lahaina HI 96761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
No Reviews
700 Office Road Kapalua, HI 96761
View restaurant