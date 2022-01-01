Poke House - Centennial

Go
Popular Items

Hot Cheetos Spam Musubi$3.75
Grilled Spam wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes Hot Cheetos.
Chicken Katsu Bowl$11.49
Juicy marinated chicken, breaded and deep-fried with a side of katsu sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
Spicy Ahi Bowl$12.49
Spicy Ahi bowl comes in a regular size with a white rice base, 3 scoops tuna, green onion, sweet onion, masago, cucumber, seaweed salad, sesame, and crispy onion. Tossed in Spicy Mayo with the House sauce on top. (Sweet and Spicy) Our most popular bowl!
Dynamite Shrimp Musubi (NEW)$4.25
Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes spicy mayo, eel sauce, and green onion.
Regular Bowl$13.99
Choice of 3 protein.
Spam Musubi$3.49
Grilled Spam, wrapped in rice and seaweed paper.
Basil Popcorn Chicken$6.99
Lightly battered chicken nuggets. Deep fried and tossed in basil leaves and spices. (Spice levels adjustable upon request)
Aloha Chicken Bowl$11.49
Juicy marinated grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
Small Bowl$11.99
Choice of 2 protein.
Steak Bowl$13.49
Juicy marinated grilled steak with teriyaki sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
Location

12023 East Araphoe Road Unit 140

Centennial CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
