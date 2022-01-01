Go
Poke Ono- Media

300 west state street suite 106

Popular Items

House-Fried Corn Tortilla Chips$3.00
Cali Green$11.65
Shrimp, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, nori, wasabi peas, wasabi shoyu
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
Build-Your-Own Tofu/Veggie Bowl$9.75
Build your own bowl!
K-Bop$11.65
Bulgogi, spicy pork, kimchi, spicy cukes,
carrot, pickled radish, nori, gochujang aioli
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
Citrus Salmon$13.65
*Salmon, edamame, cuucmber, mango, cilantro, ponzu
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
Broke Da Mout$15.00
Shoyu marinated *ahi, *salmon,
shrimp, sweet onion, avocado, ginger, kimchi radish, seaweed salad,
wonton, chili flake, spicy aioli & eel sauce drizzle
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
Build-Your Own Surf Bowl$10.65
Build your own bowl!
Spicy Tuna$14.15
*Ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, crispy onion, chili water, spicy aioli
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
Build-Your-Own Turf Bowl$10.65
Build your own bowl!
BYO Surf Bowl$10.65
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
Location

300 west state street suite 106

Media PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
