655 South Willow St STE 100

Ocean Bowl (Regular)$13.95
Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Crispy onion, Furikake, & Nori
Mahalo Bowl (Large)$15.95
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeño, Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
BYO Poke Bowl Large$15.95
Choose 1-3 Proteins
Ocean Bowl (Large)$15.95
Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Fried onion, Furikake, & Nori
Mahalo Bowl (Regular)$13.95
Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeno, & Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.
Crab Salad (Side)$5.95
Aloha Bowl (Regular)$13.95
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
Aloha Bowl (Large)$15.95
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
Wonton Chips (Side)$2.99
BYO Poke Bowl Regular$13.95
Choose 1-2 Proteins
Manchester NH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
